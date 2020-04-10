The “little details” changed everything in the Mavericks movement

Kristaps Porzingis is still hoping the NBA will be able to resume this summer, but the former Knicks star fully understands why he might not have the chance to appear in the playoffs for the first time.

Porzingis’ current team, the Dallas Mavericks, was in seventh place in the Western Conference playoffs – 10 games before the playoffs ended – when play was suspended on March 11 after Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz star, tested positive for COVID-19.

“In the end, it’s much bigger than an NBA season or sport in general”, Porzingis told SiriusXM NBA Radio. “So, of course, I would have loved – and I hope we still do – to get that first playoff experience. Whatever happens, I still have a lot of time in my career to get there. “

Porzingis and three others were traded against the Mavericks for space, draft picks, expiring contracts and guard Dennis Smith Jr. on January 31, 2019, almost a year after the 7-3 striker became known under the name of the unicorn suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on February 6, 2018.

Porzingis has since signed a $ 158 million five-year contract extension with owner Mark Cuban’s Mavericks.

“The bottom line for me has always been to win and as soon as I got there you could see little things, little details, how they were doing different things,” said Porzingis. “And each organization probably has its own way of doing things, its own culture and getting here was a year of transition. Dagger [Nowitzki] His career was ending and we were looking to the future, next season, and this is our first year together. And I feel like we’re just getting started. And we have the confidence to have the right people around us to go far. “

Porzingis, 24, also said in the interview that he initially thought he could continue playing the night of his injury, but that he would never appear in another game for the Knicks.

Porzingis says he “actually tried to get back into the game” that night and told family members that he still thought he would make his first All-Star career appearance two weeks later until an MRI scan reveals the tear in her knee. .

“You see this thing happening to players, but you never think it’s going to be you,” he said. “It was a strange feeling that crossed my body. A terrible, terrible feeling. So after they told me, I was just devastated. And I was like, “ Okay, it happened, I can’t go back and change it now and everything that follows, I’m impatient now and all I can do to get back on the field was my state of mind. “

However, during his rehabilitation, Porzingis expressed dissatisfaction with the Knicks’ leadership and was dumped by then president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry in the unsuccessful attempt to clear enough ceiling space to pursue several free agents under a marquee, such as the current Nets. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Of course, the Knicks failed to land any of their targets last summer. They retained Mills and head coach David Fizdale in a 21-45 campaign in 2019-2020, their 16th losing season in 19 years.

Conversely, Porzingis has averaged 19.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season, alongside superstar Luka Doncic for the 40-27 Mavs.

“I was really getting into a good rhythm,” said Porzingis. “I think it took me a few months to adapt to a lot. Not only come back from an injury, but get used to a new organization, a new coach, a new system, playing alongside a guy like Luka. “All of these things played a role.

“I felt like I was playing really good basketball. But there will always be ups and downs. The bottom line is that I have a clear mind about what I want to accomplish and that I am continuing in this direction and that I continue to grow as a player. “