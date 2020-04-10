The haters `` parasites '' and Hulu on Twitter after their digital release

Glory to the holy WiFi!

“Parasite”, winner of the best Oscar film in 2020, is now available for streaming on Hulu, which quickly celebrated the film’s digital release on Twitter on Wednesday.

And when the enemies started browsing the comments section with complaints about Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean masterpiece, the streaming platform’s social media team made it clear which side they were on. were.

“It’s not in English, nobody wants to watch a movie they literally have to read to understand what’s going on,” wrote someone with the username “Parasite was trash”. “Sound is such a huge part of movies and being in another language is so [weird]. “

A few minutes later came Hulu’s sneaky response: “If you don’t want to read the subtitles, you can still learn Korean!”

Hulu: 1. Trolls: 0.

The official “Parasite” Twitter page also had fun, effectively shutting down another user who described the four-time Oscar winner as “pathetic film”.

“Or as we like to call it” BEST PICTURE “,” replied the thriller.

Hulu added: “He won …. four Oscars ……”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” by Céline Sciamma is also among the latest titles to have been streamed, another international hit distributed by Neon which drew rave reviews when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival.

Both films were very well presented in Cannes, with “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” winning the Queer Palm and “Parasite” winning the Palme d’Or prize.

They also each won international film nominations at the 2020 Oscars (“Parasite”) and are now available free to all Hulu subscribers.