The Fastest Way To Pay Down $ 10,000 Credit Card Debt

What is the best way to pay off a credit card balance as quickly as possible, while paying less interest and without harming your credit? The following is a powerful method recommended by the most astute personal finance experts to achieve exactly these goals. It is extremely effective, completely legal and takes advantage of programs created by credit card issuers to your advantage. Follow these steps and start becoming free from credit card debt.

Step 1: Use a powerful tool to immediately stop paying interest on your balance

Think of someone who has a credit card balance as a patient who enters an emergency room and is bleeding badly. The first thing a doctor will do will be to stop the bleeding. It is no different when you attack a credit card balance; the first thing you do is stop interest charges.

There is a simple way to do this, and what’s great is that it actually uses bank marketing offers to your advantage: find a card with a long promotional offer “0% intro APR balance transfer” and transfer your balance. These are cards that offer new customers a long period of time (often up to 18 months) during which the card charges no interest on any balances transferred to it. We are constantly tracking all the cards on the market to find the ones that currently offer the longest 0% introductory periods.

If you need more motivation, think about this: on a balance of $ 10,000, $ 150 of a monthly payment of $ 200 would be sucked up by interest charges. * This leaves only $ 50 of your $ 200 that actually reduces your balance, the rest disappearing into the pockets of banks. It’s just brutal. Use our reviews to find a card that offers the longest interest-free period possible while charging little, if any, fees. Moving your balances to the card you choose will stop the bleeding, allowing you to go to step two.

Step 2: Accelerate your balance during the 0% period.

Once you’ve transferred your balances and put an end to the interest charges, it’s time to capitalize on the interest-free period to really free yourself from debt. The best part of this is how simple it is: just keep making the payments you used to make when you had to pay big interest, except that now 100% of your payment will go to reduce your balance.

Let’s go back to the example of $ 10,000 above. (just be aware that we are using the $ 10,000 number as an example to show how the process works. You may be allowed to transfer more or less than $ 10,000). If you transferred this balance to a card that offers 15 months of 0% introductory APR with no transfer fees and has maintained the same monthly payment of $ 200, you can see how much faster you will reduce your balance in the table below.

As you can see, without using the 0% card, the same monthly payments of $ 200 make almost no progress. It’s like swimming upstream or walking while taking a step backwards both. It’s not a way to swim or walk, and trying to pay your cards while paying high interest rates is not a way to manage your finances. Move your balances to one of the cards below, stop being overwhelmed by interest, and start making real progress in getting rid of your card debt.

* Calculation of savings: credit card balance * (1 + average card rate / 365) ^ 639 days – Balance transfer fees – Household balance credit card balance transfer fees are at least 3% or $ 10. Monthly interest calculated on a balance of $ 10,000 at 18%: 10,000 * (1+ (0.18 / 360)) ^ 365-10000) / 12

* Editorial note: This content is neither provided nor ordered by the credit card issuer. The opinions, analyzes, criticisms or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author only and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise approved by the credit card issuer. This site can be remunerated through a partnership with a credit card issuer.