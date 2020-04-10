The conspiracy linking 5G to the coronavirus will simply not die

There is no evidence to support the theory that 5G networks cause Covid-19 or contribute to its spread. But still, he refuses to die.

Here is what you need to know about 5G networks, how these false theories appeared and why they do not hold.

How 5G works

There are several theories linking 5G and Covid-19. It is simply suggested that 5G networks cause Covid-19, or symptoms of infection. Another more insidious thing is that 5G networks emit radiation that weakens the immune system, making people more susceptible to infections.

To break it down, it helps to understand what exactly 5G is.

5G is a next generation wireless network that is expected to enable a wave of technologies that will change the way people live and work – potential applications include autonomous cars remote surgeries and automated factories , although it will take a while to see these kinds of changes.

The big differences between 4G and 5G are faster speeds, higher bandwidth and lower latency in communications between devices and servers.

5G signals travel over new radio frequencies, which requires upgrades to radios and other equipment on cell phone towers. Operators building ultra-fast 5G networks must install tons of small cellular sites on light poles, walls or towers, often in close proximity to each other. So far, the networks have been mainly deployed city by city.

Why people combine 5G and Covid-19

5G networks started rolling out in cities and countries in 2018, but were more widely adopted in 2019 – the same year that Wuhan, China experienced the world’s first epidemic of coronavirus.

Conspiracy theorists quickly made the connection between the two, ignoring the still relevant adage: correlation does not imply causation.

People on the Internet shared two maps of the United States suggesting that the areas hardest hit by Covid-19 were also places where 5G networks had been installed.

Another thing that these areas have in common? These are metropolitan areas: large population centers that are more vulnerable to the spread of the coronavirus and are more likely to adopt 5G networks earlier.

There are other reasons why these suggestions do not hold water. Although Iran has not deployed 5G, it is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

Many of the 5G / Covid-19 conspiracy theories are linked to groups that have long claimed that wireless waves cause cancer, although there are no credible evidence to support that.

Research shows that radiofrequency (RF) waves emitted by mobile phones don’t have enough energy to damage DNA directly or to heat body tissue – their energy levels are even lower than technologies such as microwave ovens and televisions. In addition, 5G signals are actually less good at penetrating objects than 4G signals, which is why 5G networks require many more smaller cell sites, built close to each other.

The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) is a group of independent scientific experts examining how exposure to electromagnetic fields from mobile phones and other devices affects people’s health. The organization maintains that there is no link between 5G and the coronavirus.

“The theory that 5G could compromise the immune system and allow people to get sick from the crown is based on nothing,” wrote Eric van Rongen, president of ICNIRP, in an email to CNN.

“There is no indication from scientific studies that 5G (or any other G) affects the immune system. If that were the case, we would have seen effects on the extent and severity of infectious diseases there are already for decades. And we don’t. “

In his most recent directives The INCIRP has considered all of the possible harmful health effects that could occur from exposure to RF electromagnetic fields, wrote van Rongen. The only proven effect is the heating of certain parts of the body, but the exposure of mobile devices is so low that it would not happen when using a mobile phone.

What are we doing to limit the spread

Social media and Internet platforms have started to take steps to limit the spread of misinformation about coronaviruses, although some have been slow to act.

Twitter said it is increasing its use of machine learning and automation to help remove false information. A quick search for “coronavirus 5G” on Wednesday mostly found tweets from people who doubted conspiracy theories and links to news organizations in “Top” results, despite several false theories days earlier

“We will continue to take action on accounts that violate our rules, including content related to unverifiable allegations that instigate social unrest, widespread panic or widespread unrest,” said a spokesperson. word of society. “If people see something suspicious about our service, please report it to us.”

Likewise, a Facebook search for “5G coronavirus” provided mostly reliable information from news agencies, hospitals and health organizations, although false theories can still be found via the platform.

A Facebook spokesperson said the company was taking “aggressive” measures to combat misinformation surrounding the virus and “was beginning to remove the false allegations that link Covid-19 to 5G technology” and that encouraged attacks against cell towers.