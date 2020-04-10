The beauty of Japanese vending machines

For Ohashi, the machines served as beacons: “I started this project nine years ago, when I noticed a shiny vending machine near my home when I came back from my night shift,” he said. he said in an interview by email. “At the time, I was living in a city in northern Japan that was going to be hit by terrible blizzards during the winter months. I drove my car under (these) conditions and used the light from vending machines to guide . “
1/13 – Urakawa City, Hokkaido
Japanese culture appreciates the process. Signs explaining how to stand in line, how to get your hair cut or how to use the restroom are posted everywhere. Guessing is hated.
As such, vending machines offer certainty. Their mechanism allows only one possible action plan. Like smartphones, they offer a shield against personal interactions. They are also steeped in tradition: in rural areas, by the roadside, it is still possible to find unmanned wooden stalls where farmers place fruits, vegetables and other goods that can be bought in leaving the right amount of money.
Maybe it could only work in a country with one of the lowest crime rates in the world. Vending machines in Japan are rarely stolen or vandalized. In fact, they are well taken care of, which means they are still working – which further contributes to customer satisfaction.
This photo, which shows Mount Yotei in the background, is Ohashi’s favorite of the collection. Credit: Eiji Ohashi
For Ohashi, this is one of the reasons for their popularity.
“You can place them anywhere and they will not be stolen or injured,” he said. “In addition, they work even when they are buried in the snow because they are maintained regularly – which shows how methodical the Japanese are.”
This vending machine is located next to a store that opened its doors 100 years ago, juxtaposing the old and the new. Credit: Eiji Ohashi
Another reason for their popularity, says Ohashi, is that Japanese people love convenience: “I don’t think anyone in Japan would think that a vending machine could disrupt the landscape of a city. We are always thinking of ways to make more practical life. ” I think the vending machine is a symbol of it. ”
Interestingly, the photographer says many machines look alike: “The shape of the machine and the products it sells are quite similar across Japan.”
The artistic influences of Takashi Murakami
Identical everywhere, vending machines can provide comfort to those traveling to different parts of the country, suggests Ohashi: “I wanted to capture the standardized form of vending machines. I thought you could see the differences between regions across the landscape around them. ”
Eiji Ohashi
Ohashi’s photographs convey a feeling of loneliness by showing the machines in remote locations at night. In a photo that Ohashi calls his favorite, snow-capped Mount Yotei is photographed behind a vending machine which is alone in a place where there were two before: “The profits were low and one was deleted”, a he declared.
“I think in some ways I compare modern people to vending machines. In our daily lives, we are also like vending machines that can resist blizzards but ultimately are not rewarded.”
