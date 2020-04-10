The beauty of Japanese vending machines

Vending machines are a pillar of Japanese culture. There is more of 5.5 million in the country – one for 23 people, the highest ratio in the world.

They are ubiquitous and almost always outside, which immediately sets them apart from anyone visiting Japan. They sell almost everything – including some rather particular items . Most are supplied with hot and cold drinks. Some have funny English names, like “Pocari Sweat” or “Calpis Water”.

At night, rather than turning off, the machines come to life with bright colors and bright lights. Photographer Eiji Ohashi spent years photographing them across Japan in the middle of the night, and now he has collected the images in one delivered entitled “Roadside Lights”.

For Ohashi, the machines served as beacons: “I started this project nine years ago, when I noticed a shiny vending machine near my home when I came back from my night shift,” he said. he said in an interview by email. “At the time, I was living in a city in northern Japan that was going to be hit by terrible blizzards during the winter months. I drove my car under (these) conditions and used the light from vending machines to guide . “

1/13 – Urakawa City, Hokkaido Credit: Photographer Eiji Ohashi has spent nine years capturing vending machines in remote and sparsely populated places on his native island of Hokkaido and across Japan. His best shots were collected in a book called “ Redlights. Eiji Ohashi

Japanese culture appreciates the process. Signs explaining how to stand in line, how to get your hair cut or how to use the restroom are posted everywhere. Guessing is hated.

As such, vending machines offer certainty. Their mechanism allows only one possible action plan. Like smartphones, they offer a shield against personal interactions. They are also steeped in tradition: in rural areas, by the roadside, it is still possible to find unmanned wooden stalls where farmers place fruits, vegetables and other goods that can be bought in leaving the right amount of money.

Maybe it could only work in a country with one of the lowest crime rates in the world. Vending machines in Japan are rarely stolen or vandalized. In fact, they are well taken care of, which means they are still working – which further contributes to customer satisfaction.

This photo, which shows Mount Yotei in the background, is Ohashi’s favorite of the collection. Credit: Eiji Ohashi

For Ohashi, this is one of the reasons for their popularity.

“You can place them anywhere and they will not be stolen or injured,” he said. “In addition, they work even when they are buried in the snow because they are maintained regularly – which shows how methodical the Japanese are.”

This vending machine is located next to a store that opened its doors 100 years ago, juxtaposing the old and the new. Credit: Eiji Ohashi

Another reason for their popularity, says Ohashi, is that Japanese people love convenience: “I don’t think anyone in Japan would think that a vending machine could disrupt the landscape of a city. We are always thinking of ways to make more practical life. ” I think the vending machine is a symbol of it. ”

Interestingly, the photographer says many machines look alike: “The shape of the machine and the products it sells are quite similar across Japan.”

This is unusual in a country that proudly highlights its regional differences and where even snacks and sweets are produced in local varieties – KitKat 300 flavors and more being a famous example.

Identical everywhere, vending machines can provide comfort to those traveling to different parts of the country, suggests Ohashi: “I wanted to capture the standardized form of vending machines. I thought you could see the differences between regions across the landscape around them. ”

Ohashi’s photographs convey a feeling of loneliness by showing the machines in remote locations at night. In a photo that Ohashi calls his favorite, snow-capped Mount Yotei is photographed behind a vending machine which is alone in a place where there were two before: “The profits were low and one was deleted”, a he declared.

“I think in some ways I compare modern people to vending machines. In our daily lives, we are also like vending machines that can resist blizzards but ultimately are not rewarded.”