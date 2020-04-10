The artist Pablo Helguera against the coronavirus with singing telegrams

What is a socially engaged art specialist supposed to do during a pandemic, when social distancing is a new feature of life?

The artist, performer and author Pablo Helguera has found a solution: sing telegrams delivered via Zoom.

The project, “Pablo Helguera: The Grand Central Singing Telegram Co.,” will be launched Monday in collaboration with the Grand Central Art Center in Santa Ana, where Helguera, based in Brooklyn, was an artist in residence last year. The idea came to Helguera when the new coronavirus crossed New York City in March. Plans to launch it last month were put on hold when Helguera said it had delivered COVID-19 itself. (He was never tested, but said he suffered from many of the disease’s characteristics, such as fever, loss of smell, and extreme exhaustion.)

Now on the mend, Helguera said he looks forward to singing with as many people as possible during the project, which will continue until May 28.

“We are so eager to connect with others,” Helguera recently said on the phone since her 40s in Brooklyn. “It is a time of great pain when we try to understand the heaviness that we all feel every day.”

The artists, he said, are in a difficult situation.

“We are all isolated in our homes, and we are trying to think of things to do that can help people and help us ourselves because we go crazy in this isolation,” he said.

Helguera plans to dress like a former Western Union worker when he offers his Zoom serenades. Participants have the choice between 30 songs. Helguera’s repertoire ranges from “Rigoletto” to ranchera songs. “I can sing” The Sound of Music “and” West Side Story, “” he said. “I know some Renaissance songs, I know some lullabies.”

He’s not an opera singer, he joked, but he’s available and free.

The concept is an extension of a project he carried out in 2001 during an arts festival. He simply offered to call the friends of the participants to deliver a message with a song. He was going to do it for only 30 minutes, but the line lengthened so long that he stayed there for eight hours.

“People were crying, people were so moved by the experience,” he recalls.

To be part of the social art experience of the Helguera coronavirus era, send an email to [email protected]. The coordinators will then send a form which you will have to complete in the same way as you may have to send a telegram or cable during the day.

“I was so grateful for the concerns and messages from people I want to convey to them,” said Helguera of the time he was ill. “I think we all want to try to help in the best possible way, with the best resources at our disposal.”