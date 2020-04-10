The 12 best movies to watch for Easter and Passover

It’s not uncommon for some of us to describe a great, truly transcendent film as a religious experience. We like to exalt the sublimity of the moving image, making sacred what is too often considered an unholy, sometimes profane medium. We make our pilgrimages conscientious to this retrospective by Robert Bresson or to this repertoire house endowed with a 35-millimeter impression of “Andrei Rublev”, and we return home in a state of grace, even delight – a feeling that can be expressed in silence or in a gushing and fluid conversation.

You don’t have to believe in anything but the grandeur of cinema to be so moved and transported. But for those of us who frequent churches, synagogues, mosques, and other places of worship, it is not surprising to see cinema as another type of temple – an essential forum in its own right for blessings of joy, restoration and communion. As the temples disappear, a theater is not even a strictly secular place: I know that I am not the only one to have emerged from “Silent Light” by Carlos Reygadas and “The Tree of Life” by Terrence Malick feeling really closer to God.

The social aspect of these public rituals – of meeting in a common space, with a mixture of friends and strangers, to see and hear something (hopefully) remarkable – is something to cherish. And this is one of the many pleasures that we have temporarily given up while sheltering at home, in the hope of slowing the spread of the new coronavirus. The absence of these rallies has certainly hit particularly hard this week for those who have organized Passover Seders on Zoom or who plan to meet online for an electronic Easter Sunday.

But the physical distance between us and our fellow worshipers can provide its own kind of comfort. All these familiar faces, who smile at us from our laptop screens, show how precious and resilient the bonds of a spiritual community can be. They also encouragingly point out that – despite the rationalizations of the many places of worship in the United States that have remained open with challenge – physical assembly is not necessary to experience meaningful connections with God and with others.

And there is also beauty and meaning in the very nature of the isolation that we have taken from ourselves. Even in a non-pandemic period, my personal experience of Holy Week has always led me to loneliness. I have always found it both sad and deeply comforting to wrap myself in the deep darkness and the enveloping shadows of Good Friday, a day when Christians remember and identify with Jesus at his darkest hour of suffering .

For Jews and Christians, I imagine this week will invest the act of self-quarantine with its own obvious metaphors: as the COVID-19 epidemic increases and peaks in parts of the United States, many between us can snuggle up in our homes and think of the plagues and plagues of the distant past.

It will be, for many of us, a week of solemn reflection as well as a quiet recognition. And also, yes, a week for films, always an ideal companion in difficult times. The images listed below will, I hope, serve as a useful guide, and I recommend them without reservation, regardless of the spectator’s religious background or absence.

Some perennial Passover plants (“The Ten Commandments”) have been included despite their obviousness; other titles may seem more obscurely linked to current events and celebrations. Some suggested associations are sprinkled, and I also tried to include some laughs, which we desperately need. Comedy too can bring us closer to the sublime.

All titles are available for streaming on multiple platforms, unless otherwise noted:

Anne Wiazemsky in the film “At Chance Balthazar”. (Rialto Pictures / Photofest / UCLA Film & Television Archive)

“At Chance Balthazar” (1966). Jean-Luc Godard described Bresson’s masterpiece as “the world in an hour and a half”. Seemingly on the life and death of a donkey, it is also a story about the suffering that we endure and inflict daily, and the lasting pain that ultimately unites all creatures, large and small. The end is one of the most heartbreaking spiritual blessings in all of cinema.

August Diehl and Valerie Pachner in the film “A Hidden Life”. (Reiner Bajo)

“Cool Hand Luke” (1967) and “A Hidden Life” (2019). Imprisonment and endurance dramas are always particularly sensitive to faith; it is certain that the Christian parallels and the iconography which cross Stuart Rosenberg’s enduring “Cool Hand Luke” have been well described, in particular Paul Newman’s unforgettable (and very suitable for Easter) challenge of eating hard-boiled eggs. The most recent “A Hidden Life,” Terrence Malick’s biography of a conscientious objector from World War II, is as powerful a film about the challenge of Christ’s conviction as any director.

Martin Landau, on the left, and Jerry Orbach in “Crimes and Misdemeanors”. (Brian Hamill / Orion Pictures)

“Crimes and Misdemeanors” (1989) and “Uncut Gems” (2019). Thirty years separate Josh’s dark comic drama from Josh Woody and the thriller starring Adam Sandler with Benny Safdie. The two are plotting stories about desperate Jewish Manhattanites trying to hold on to their families and survive the romantic and financial disasters of their own making. And both include scenes from a Passover Seder that place their characters’ sins and shenanigans in a haunting new light.

Marco Hofschneider in the film “Europa Europa”. (Collection of criteria)

“Europa Europa” (1990). Meticulously restored in 2016 and available for streaming on the Criterion channel, the surreal, funny and devastating film by Agnieszka Holland recounts the first war-torn years of Solomon Perel, a German Jew who escaped Nazi persecution by pretending to be for an Aryan. The Passover scene in this film takes the form of a dream sequence – a strange and haunting reminder of an identity that, however difficult it may be, can never be left behind.

“The Gospel According to Saint Matthew” (1964). You might think that the beautifully saved biblical drama of Pier Paolo Pasolini is the anti-“Passion of Christ”: filmed in black and white rather than in color, in Italian rather than Aramaic, it finds its soul in signs rather of neorealism. than in a display of authenticity. And it was done by a committed atheist who somehow invoked more poetry and mystery of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus than the fervent massacre of Mel Gibson by Christ couldn’t handle.

Willem Dafoe in the film “The last temptation of Christ”. (Universal Studios)

“The Last Temptation of Christ” (1988) and “The Life of Brian de Monty Python” (1979). The cries of “blasphemy!” who once praised the passionate drama of Martin Scorsese and the joyful New Testament satire of the Monty Python gang have long since disappeared in history; the thrilling impiety and wild creativity of their films remain. Happy cheese makers, always.

Adrianna Biedrzyńska in “Dekalog IV”, the fourth chapter in the series of Krzysztof Kieslowski freely inspired by the Ten Commandments. (Janus Films)

“The Ten Commandments” (1956) and “Dekalog” (1989). It would take you just over 13 hours to watch the epic Exodus by Cecil B. DeMille and the monumental omnibus inspired by the Ten Commandments by Krzysztof Kieslowski, and it was worth it every minute. (“A short film about death” and “A short film about love”, two extended entries from “Dekalog”, are available for streaming on Kanopy and on the Criterion channel; the entire series can be purchased on disc.)

Jack Albertson, left, Peter Ostrum and Gene Wilder in the movie “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”. (Felicity Dahl)

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (1971). Home ordering has made it more difficult to get your Easter bunnies Peeps, Cadbury Creme Eggs and Russell Stover Milk Chocolate. Embrace your inner Augustus Gloop instead: stay at home, don this Gene Wilder classic and lick the screen as you please. Do not accept any substitute.