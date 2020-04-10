Texans reach deal with Brandin Cooks to fill DeAndre Hopkins vacuum

Brandin starts moving again.

The big receiver, who has played in the NFL during his six-year career, seems to be moving to a new city. Houston Texans reportedly acquired cooks in exchange with Los Angeles Rams, according to several reports.

The Texans acquired Cooks with a fourth-round draft in 2022, and the Rams received the 57th pick in this year’s draft, which begins on April 23.

Cooks is likely replacement as Texans quarterback receiver Deshaun Watson’s best receiver after the team traded DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth round pick in 2020 to the Arizona Cardinals for returning David Johnson and pick second round of 2020 and fourth round of 2021 in a controversial controversy. treat last month.

The 26-year-old cook has just finished his least productive campaign with just 42 receptions for 583 yards with two touchdowns while the Rams finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

It will be the fourth stop in the NFL for cooks since he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2014. He became a consistent player with New Orleans, scoring 20 touchdowns in his first three seasons until the Patriots trade a first round of 2017 and a fourth round pick to acquire cooks.

As a Patriot, Cooks had 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns, but suffered a concussion in the second quarter against the Eagles and it turned out to be his last game for New England. He was traded in the Rams off-season in 2018 and finished with 80 receptions as well as a return to the Super Bowl before losing to the Patriots.