Taiwanese fear quarrel at home after quarantine in China

Shelly Chen left her ancestral home in Hubei Province, the epicenter of China’s coronavirus, in late March after Chinese authorities lifted orders to stay indoors for two months. She hired a private car for the 15-hour sleepless journey that would allow her to get to Shanghai in time for a rare return flight to Taiwan.

Now she is still in quarantine, in a government-assigned room in a suburb of Taipei, where she is to stay until mid-April with toilets, a balcony, Wi-Fi, TV, two bottles water and three meals delivered daily. Once that’s done, the single mother can finally see her son and daughter again and reopen her beauty salon franchise, which closed in February because she wasn’t there to run it.

But she does not feel any joy from her freedom to come. Instead, like hundreds of other returnees from mainland China to Taiwan, she feared she would be the victim of damaging social stigma that is also of concern to the island government.

“You let people know you are from Hubei or even from China, and people are panicking,” said Chen, 40, via social media chat from his isolation room. “I plan to see a therapist once I am released.”

The stigma against people exposed to COVID-19 is not unique to Taiwan. But Chen and 979 others who flocked to Taiwan after 45 to 60 days trapped in Hubei are preparing for more than the usual disapproval.

The Taiwanese still associate Hubei with the virus despite the decrease in infections in this country and because the Taiwanese government itself treats returnees from Hubei more rigorously than those who return from heavily infected western countries. People like Chen are “seen as people who have a lot of viruses,” said Huang Kwei-bo, associate professor of diplomacy at National Chengchi University in Taipei.

Taiwan is extremely vigilant regarding its workload of coronavirus. Many Taiwanese cite the 2003 epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which also originated in mainland China, as a reason for caution regarding pathogens from the mainland.

Taiwan’s Minister of Health and Welfare, Chen Shih-chung, in the center, speaks at a press conference in Taipei on March 30. “… we hope society can accept them.” (Ralph Jennings / Los Angeles Times)

Chen went to Hubei in January, before the COVID-19 epidemic reached its peak, to see his father after his stroke. Now she worries about the latent looks and whispers behind her back by people who assume she is infected with the coronavirus.

“There are people who think that but will not directly say it is because you are from Hubei,” said Chen, who shared screenshots of conversations with repatriated colleagues warning him of the stigma. “The Orientals are polite.”

But the result could still be ostracism at school or at work. Chen wonders if the sight of her children should not be postponed until the end of her isolation, even if she cries at the mention of them. She doesn’t want their classmates to find out where their mother is from and give her jokes. “I’m afraid to touch them,” said Chen.

Some of his teenage son’s after school friends already know what his mother went through. That’s because she taught him not to lie, said Chen.

She also wonders if she should try to reopen her 3 year old business. The salon lost around $ 3,300 in the first month of its internment in Hubei alone. She is concerned that many of her clients may not return, possibly suspecting her of being an asymptomatic virus carrier.

The specter of such stigma prompted Taiwan’s Minister of Health and Welfare, Chen Shih-chung, to speak out. “We urge our citizens not to discriminate,” said Chen at a press conference on March 30. “They return safely and securely to the quarantine centers. We hope society can accept them. “

But the government itself has treated returnees from Hubei differently, forcing them to remain in government quarantine while most returnees from other places, including heavily infected western countries, are allowed to isolate themselves in their homes. Only 11 of 380 cases of coronavirus in total are from China, according to data from the Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center. Most came from Europe, the United States and other parts of Asia.

As of April 2, all but 370 returnees from Hubei have been released from government isolation.

Many of those who had visited Hubei went in January to see aging parents and in-laws for the Lunar New Year. According to Taiwan government figures for 2018, about 339,000 of the island’s 24 million people were mainlanders married to local Taiwanese.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Hubei began to increase dramatically, visitors were banned from leaving apartments and hotel rooms until March while the Chinese and Taiwanese governments fought over the airlines. would provide charter flights and should be repatriated first. Tense relations between Taipei and Beijing, which considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, have complicated matters.

Chen Chi-chuan, 51, offers his neighbors extra distance in the common areas of his Taiwan housing complex. (Chen Chi-chuan)

Chen Chi-chuan (no connection to Shelly Chen) tries to prevent people’s disapproval by masking and avoiding people who might otherwise avoid it.

The 51-year-old Taiwanese electrical and plumbing entrepreneur lived in a hotel room on the 24th floor in Shiyan City, also in Hubei, for 46 days and on March 14, he took a charter flight from Wuhan in Taiwan. A car took him directly from Taiwan’s main international airport to an isolation room.

Bulletin Receive our Coronavirus Today newsletter for free Sign up for the latest news, the best stories and what they mean to you, as well as the answers to your questions. You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

He was able to settle the overdue accounts of his business and return to work on construction sites without alarming anyone behind his thick white face mask that rises almost to eye sockets.

But neighbors of the housing complex where he and his wife live in the southern city of Kaohsiung know that they went to Hubei in January to see his wife’s relatives. The couple now keep a “low profile,” said Chen.

When leaving his concession, he steps aside, approaching his neighbors so that they do not have to do so. “They are afraid, so I keep my distance,” he said. “The Taiwanese media has reported this to death, so people are feeling panicked.”