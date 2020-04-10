Stephen King is ‘sorry’ for feeling stuck in one of his horror stories

Stephen King has two words for those who think that the coronavirus pandemic is akin to being trapped in the fictional world of one of his books: “I’m sorry.”

“I keep telling people,” Damn, it’s like we’re living in a Stephen King story, “” the prolific horror writer, 72, tell NPR Wednesday. “And my only answer to that is,” I’m sorry. “”

King’s 1978 book The Stand, in particular, drew a number of comparisons. The author’s fourth novel tells the story of an armed flu called “Project Blue”, which spreads from an American army base to a city in Texas, and ultimately kills the majority of human life and animal.

In early March, King consulted Twitter to assure readers that the comparison had no impact. “No, the coronavirus is NOT like THE STAND. It is not at all as serious. He is eminently survivable. Stay calm and take all reasonable precautions, “King tweeted 8 March.

Later in March, it posted an audio chapter of the book to explain how the pandemics have spread.

King, for his part, is not shocked by the pandemic, saying that it “had to happen”.

“There has never been a question that in our society, where travel is a staple of everyday life, that sooner or later, there was going to be a virus that was going to be communicated to the general public,” he said. at NPR.

Since the coronavirus took over the globe, he decided to change the date in a book he wrote so that it better reflected reality.

“I put [the book I’m working on] in the year 2020 because I thought, “OK, when I publish it, if it is in 2021, it will be as in the past, safely in the past,” he said. “And then this thing happened … and so I looked at everything and immediately put the book down in 2019, where people could come together and be together and the story would work because of it.”

Regarding the stress of a pandemic, he says he avoids it by staying productive and making the most of his fever in the cabins.

“I have made wonderful progress on a novel because there really isn’t much to do and it’s a good way to escape fear,” he says. However, he would not go so far as to classify what he felt as fear.

“It’s not panic. It’s not the terror that I feel, that I think most people feel, it’s a kind of anxiety that gnaws at you when you say to yourself, I don’t “Shouldn’t go out. If I go out, I could grab this thing or I could give it to someone else.”