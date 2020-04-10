Steph Curry FaceTimes nurse in inspirational video

Now it’s Steph Curry, impressed by one of his fans.

After learning that an intensive care nurse was wearing her swimsuit while helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Warriors FaceTimed superstar Shelby Delaney – before her Wednesday shift at the Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland – for her courage and his selflessness.

“I can never thank God enough for what you do and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everyone comes together,” Curry told Delaney in the now viral video. “Thank you very much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you bring to everyone.”

Delaney posted a photo last week in which she wore the Golden State double MVP jersey under her jersey.

“I felt helpless and defeated,” Delaney wrote in the post on social media. “It was then that I knew I needed to summon my inner warrior. So I put on my Steph jersey under my scrubs and started thinking about how I could be part of the solution. “

When Curry called the unsuspecting nurse, Delaney was still wearing his shirt.

“I see you still have my jersey,” said Curry.

According to Mercury News, Delaney was among the first nurses to volunteer to work with patients with coronavirus. Delaney then thanked Curry for the years of inspiration he provided.

“I wanted to thank you for all that you have inspired me,” said Delaney. “Especially when I started my job here, it’s a really steep learning curve, you have two people you’re trying to make sure they don’t die as a team, and a lot of difficult things happen in family . There were times when I wanted to stop, give up.

“This is where I started wearing the jersey. It was like, just the way I gathered my strength, remembering that I have it.”

Curry was one of the main voices in the NBA during the coronavirus, as he also interviewed the country’s top infectious disease expert – Dr. Anthony Fauci – two weeks ago.