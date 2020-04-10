Sports world hit hard by postponement of Olympic Games

The economic impact of postponing the 2020 Summer Games is now spreading beyond the host city of Tokyo to the world of sport as a whole.

On Thursday, the International Cycling Federation announced a series of drastic cost-cutting measures to offset the financial losses from the Games and other events put aside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The federations that govern individual sports are expected to share more than $ 500 million in Tokyo revenue, payments which could now be delayed until the Games are held in the summer of 2021.

“Our international federation is going through a crisis that we have not known since the Second World War,” said David Lappartient, president of the Union Cycliste Internationale.

As the UCI struggles, imposing pay cuts and holidays on all of its staff, other federations have expressed concerns about their finances.

In a recent teleconference, the leaders of the International Olympic Committee were asked if they could offer an advance on the payments expected from the Games to the federations under their aegis.

“It is too early for us to speculate,” said Kit McConnell, IOC sports director. “We just recognize the challenge that many of them face.”

Meanwhile, economic concerns have cast a shadow over Tokyo and its preparations for 2021.

In the midst of a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in and around the capital, the government has declared a state of emergency and the Japanese economy is reportedly faltering.

“The uncertainty over the economic outlook is very high, as it is unclear when the global coronavirus infection will end,” said Haruhiko Kuroda, director of the Bank of Japan, in the Japan Times.

A slowdown could further harm Tokyo 2020 organizers who are already facing the cost of the postponement.

A joint working group of IOC executives and organizers will work to eliminate some of these additional expenses. Overall losses are estimated to be between $ 2.7 billion and $ 6 billion.

“I have read the figures,” said Christophe Dubi, director of the IOC recently, “but this is really speculation because I can guarantee that the work is really underway and that tens of thousands of budget lines are due. to be reviewed. “

Regarding “additional costs,” the organizers of Tokyo 2020 said, “The Japanese government has reiterated that it is ready to shoulder its responsibility to host successful games.”