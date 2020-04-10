Spain “is not yet in a de-escalation phase”, warns the Minister of Health

“Spain continues to remain stuck,” said Salvador Illa at a press conference following a meeting of the Spanish cabinet. “We are not yet in a de-escalation phase, Spain is not yet in a de-escalation phase.”

A reduced number of so-called “non-essential” workers who have been absent for two weeks from certain sectors, such as construction, will be allowed to return to work on Monday. Trains and other public transportation will slowly begin to expand, but the Minister of Health has called on everyone who can to continue working from home.

Those returning to work on Monday will have to follow strict rules of social distancing, said Illa.

Funeral at the wheel takes place at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain

“It is very important to maintain a social distance of at least one meter, preferably two meters, during your commute to work,” he said, adding that the same measures must be guaranteed at the workplace. work and in any “open enterprise”. to the public.”

Illa went on to say that Spain has been able to “slow the pandemic”, reduce the rate of infection and rising death toll because of Covid-19.

“The data shows that we are reaching our targets, but we are still in an important phase of the pandemic,” he said, warning that the contagion is continuing and that new cases continue to be diagnosed.

