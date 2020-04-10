Souvenir of Phil Mickelson-Vijay Singh Spike Gate

With the Masters 2020, which was due to start Thursday at Augusta National, postponed to November, The Post relives every week some of the most memorable moments coinciding with each round of the Masters.

Here are some memorable moments from the Friday Masters:

It goes to eleven

Anthony Kim has never won a Masters. In fact, he only played it three times, the last in 2011, when he missed the cup.

But the Friday of Kim’s first Masters in 2009 was as memorable as any round in tournament history, as he patented 11 birdies in 18 holes, which was only his second round of competition. at Augusta National.

Kim, 23 at the time, would tie for 20th at the end of the tournament, but those 11 birdies are still a one-lap record for the Masters.

“I really don’t know what happened,” said dazed Kim after the round.

After shooting a first round of 75, Kim said her second round goal was to “just go over there and have fun”, try to go down and make the cut.

The result was a 65 which remarkably included a double bogey and two bogeys.

“It looks like a 58,” said Kim. “The putter got hot and my confidence kept growing. When the putter is hot, nothing really bothers you. “

Geoff Ogilvy remembers being told at the end of his tour what Kim had done in front of him and saying in disbelief, “What did he do?”

The average score for this second round was 74.84, the highest of the week. Only 17 players on the field of 96 beat the par with only three of them scoring less than 70.

“You don’t do this stuff here,” said Nick Faldo, who called action for CBS that day. “He had no idea what he was doing. He was the type of player who stood there, saw the flag and just touched it.”

Paul Azinger, who was captain of Kim’s Ryder Cup in 08, called the round “aggressive foolish”, adding: “Maybe he played as if he knew he was not going to always have these chances. “

These words turned out to be prophetic as Kim eventually walked away from the game in 2012 after a series of injuries, never to be heard again on the golf course.

Rory McIlroy, who was paired with Kim in this round, said: “I miss Anthony Kim. The Tour was a better place with him. “

Spike gate

Friday’s round of the 2005 Masters, which was ultimately won by Tiger Woods, was marred by a confrontation between Vijay Singh, who was the world’s No. 1 player at the time, and defending champion Phil Mickelson when Singh called Mickelson for leaving peak marks in the greens.

Singh, playing in the group behind Mickelson, summoned a referee to the 12th hole, where he was playing at the time, and complained that Mickelson’s spikes left big marks in the green.

A referee then caught up with Mickelson’s group after announcing number 13 and forwarding Singh’s complaint to Mickelson.

According to Joe Damiano, Stuart Appleby’s caddy, who was paired with Mickelson, the referee told Mickelson that another official was going to be sent to “drop” his spikes, causing Appleby to split, “What what are they going to send? A blacksmith? ”

The official with a file was never sent and Mickelson continued to play in his own size 12 Callaway shoes.

Mickelson kept his cool while playing his first round, but, according to two eyewitnesses, Singh’s complaint enraged Mickelson and later led to what a source called “a serious argument” between the two best players inside the champion’s locker room.

According to the eyewitness, Mickelson approached Singh in the locker room and asked him if he wanted to take the problem outside, and Singh backed away.

“I was extremely distracted and I would have liked it to happen differently or after the heat,” said Mickelson later. “After sitting in the locker room for a while, I heard Vijay talking to other players and confronting him. He expressed his concerns. I expressed my disappointment with the way it was handled. “

Tiger zinger

There were so many elements in Tiger Woods’ record 1997 victory – his first of five green jackets – that stood out. One of them was the movement he made during his round on Friday. Paul Azinger, 11-time winner of the PGA Tour, had a place in the front row for him, paired with Woods in the second round.

It was the first time that Azinger played with Woods, and it was revealing. He started the day with a shot in front of Woods and completed it six shots behind him after Woods shot 66 of 73 from Azinger.

“I had never seen Tiger really in full swing and hit a stroke – driving range, golf course, nothing – maybe on television,” said Azinger. “I said to my caddy at the second hole,” You know, I never saw this kid hit a blow. I will look at it. “It was the most scenic road I have ever seen in my entire life. I just looked at my cart and whispered to him:” Saint [bleep]. That’s all I could say.

“He shot the easiest 66 I have ever seen. I hit 3-wood, 8-iron at 13 [a par-5] and he hit 3 woods, pitching wedge. I hit the driver, 8-iron at 15 [another par-5] and he hit the driver, in pitch. We were two separate clubs, which amazed me that I was two shorter clubs than anyone on the Tour. You cannot defend yourself against two clubs shorter than someone. You are not going to beat this guy.

“It intimidated me a little.”

Two days later, Woods won the Masters with a record of 12 shots.