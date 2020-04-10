“SNL” returns to the air this weekend

Is it still Saturday?

The creators of “Saturday Night Live” have announced that the sketch show will return with fresh material this weekend, Deadline reported, despite the social distances due to the coronavirus. The exact way in which Lorne Michaels, the 17 members of the series and dozens of crew members plan to get out has not yet been revealed.

They confirmed that the new episode would indeed be broadcast from remote locations, including “Weekend Update”, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Che, 36, recently announced the loss of his grandmother, who death from disease earlier this week.

According to Deadline, there had been discussion that the segment could return to the air on its own, along the lines of other late-night shows by Lorne Michaels, such as “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers ”. who have had success with their local shows.

“SNL” had taken a regular break during its season when the coronavirus struck hard, and was forced to cancel their March 28 return, which was to introduce John Krasinski as host and musical guest Dua Lipa. It has not been confirmed if either will be involved in this Saturday’s episode.

Krasinski, for his part, took care of his makeshift news program on YouTube, entitled “Some good news”. Its first installment in late March saw a mini-meeting of “The Office” when Steve Carell stopped. Earlier this week, he also surprised a lucky Broadway fan with a special performance from the cast of “Hamilton,” including Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“SNL” returns to NBC on April 11 at 11:30 p.m.