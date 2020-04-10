Singapore teachers stop using Zoom after hackers interrupted class meetings

Singapore teachers drop Zoom after a pair of perverts run over a class on videoconferencing.

The Southeast Asian Nation’s Ministry of Education said it had stopped using Zoom after some “very serious incidents” interrupted the first week of home schooling in the middle of ” a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

A parent said that his daughter’s geography lesson had been disrupted by obscene images and that two men were asking the girls in the class to “flash”, a local newspaper reported. CNA reported Thursday.

“As a precaution, our teachers will suspend their use of Zoom until these safety concerns are resolved,” said Aaron Loh, an officer in the educational technology division of the Department of Education.

The ministry is investigating the violations and will report to the police if necessary, according to Loh. Officials will also give teachers security tips such as not sharing meeting links outside of their lessons and demanding secure connections, he said.

The Singapore move comes amid growing security concerns over Silicon Valley-based Zoom, who saw his business explode as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses and schools to shift to remote work.

The New York City Department of Education – the largest public school system in the United States – has banned teachers from using Zoom for distance learning because of concerns over “Zoom bombers” invading video chats. Large companies such as SpaceX and Google have also discouraged employees from using the platform due to security concerns.

Zoom did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday, but the company committed to resolving security and privacy concerns for 90 days in response to the complaints. He also published a blog post last month with tips on how to keep “uninvited guests” out of Zoom meetings.

With post wires