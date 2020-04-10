Since the coronavirus, the United States is unemployed: 16.8 million

In the fastest wave of layoffs and economic decline in U.S. history, nearly 17 million Americans have claimed unemployment benefits in the past three weeks, the government announced on Thursday.

Economists have said that the tidal wave of layoffs, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, suggests that the unemployment rate in the United States in April will be 15% or even more.

Given the speed at which the numbers are increasing, unemployment could ultimately reach levels never seen before in almost 100 years – the Great Depression of the 1930s, when one in four workers was unemployed.

The claims filed in the past three weeks are “a staggering 2,500% increase from the time before the virus,” said economists from the Economic Policy Institute.

“For reference, it’s as if the entire adult population of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin has applied for unemployment insurance in the past three weeks.”

California represented a disproportionate share of unemployment claims. More than 925,000 people in the state applied for benefits during the week ending April 4, bringing the total number of claims filed in the past three weeks to 2.9 million.

The Federal Reserve, anticipating bad news in the latest Labor Department weekly report on jobless claims, announced minutes later that it was creating a new package of programs to provide $ 2.3 trillion in loans to help businesses and states and cities.

“We are moving at an alarming rate, going from 50 years of unemployment trough to probably very high, albeit temporary, levels,” Fed President Jerome Powell said at a press conference Thursday morning. online interview with the Brookings Institution.

The central bank has done everything to flood the economy with liquidity to maintain credit and prevent a freeze in the financial system, but analysts said the scale of the layoffs shows that neither the Fed’s intervention nor the plan Congress’s $ 2.2 trillion relief will be enough.

“The main lesson from labor market data is that Congress and the administration will have to provide more help to a beleaguered domestic workforce who will face a period of mass unemployment”, a said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist of the accounting firm RSM. WE.

The Trump administration and lawmakers have already spoken of increasing the $ 350 billion small business loan program which could turn into repayable loans for employee retention.

Analysts say it is now evident that another key element of emergency assistance – the increase in unemployment benefits which include an additional $ 600 a week in July – will also need to be extended.

Powell, while not endorsing a specific plan, said he supported more actions by the federal government.

“Generally speaking, people make these sacrifices for the common good. We must make them whole to the best of our ability, ”he said. “They did not cause this. Their businesses did not close because of something they did wrong. They did not lose their jobs because of everything they did wrong.

“This is what the great fiscal power of the United States is for, to protect these people as best we can from the hardships they face,” he said.

President Trump has spoken of reopening the U.S. economy fairly quickly. The general closure started in mid-March and some businesses are starting to prepare for the days when the closure and home support orders will be lifted.

But the scale and speed of layoffs – coupled with evidence that the coronavirus is now spreading in rural areas and regions of the country that, until now, reported few cases – suggests that the reversal of the policy of distancing social can be a little further.

And the two factors suggest that the ascent will be long and difficult.

In addition to the continued spread of the virus, layoffs will inevitably disconnect many workers from their employers, although most layoffs are termed temporary.

On the one hand, workers in lower-paying service companies such as restaurants and retail stores may want to stay on the unemployment lists due to concerns about personal security and the relatively generous level of benefits of unemployment provided for in recent aid legislation.

“Why work and risk getting infected when it is better not to work?” asked Sung Won Sohn, a business economist at Loyola Marymount University. He noted that in January, unemployment benefit averaged $ 385 a week. Additional pandemic salary increases funded in recent legislation bring this amount to $ 985 per week until the end of July.

Yet analysts have said that the pandemic is likely to worsen inequality because the majority of workers who lose their jobs are in low-wage service sectors that are made up of many minorities and disadvantaged workers.

Powell said that although a recovery may begin gradually and temporarily, “there is every reason to believe that the economic rebound, when it comes, can be robust.”

However, the more job losses, the longer it will take for the job market to heal. Economists estimate that the unemployment rate should remain close to 10% at the end of the year.

“We are hoping that the fastest layoffs in history will soon turn into the fastest labor market recovery in history, but we can just whistle in the dark here,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Bank in New York. .

The jobless claims report on Thursday indicated that 6.6 million people had applied for unemployment benefits during the week ending April 4. This compares to 6.9 million upward revised workers who filed initial claims the previous week and 3.3 million the previous week.

Before mid-March, initial weekly jobless claims had hovered in the 200,000 lows for many months. And the previous record was 695,000 in October 1982 during the recession.