Saudi Arabia declares Yemen ceasefire on coronavirus

The ceasefire in the five-year conflict was due to start on Thursday, according to coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki. SPA said the move was prompted by the appeal by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to a break in hostilities in the country to counter the spread of Covid-19.

The coronavirus has now infected more than 1.5 million people and killed more than 88,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Malki also said the temporary ceasefire would pave the way for talks between the Saudi-backed government in Aden and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels based in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

The ceasefire would create the environment for the UN “to hold a meeting between the legitimate government and the Houthis, and a coalition military team (led by Saudi Arabia) under the supervision of the envoy of the UN to discuss its proposals on steps and mechanisms to implement a permanent ceasefire in Yemen, “said Malki, according to SPA.