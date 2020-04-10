Ryan Strome’s contract makes sense for the Rangers

Part 19 of a series analyzing the Rangers.

This is where you need to start with a glimpse of Ryan Strome: he was acquired from Edmonton on November 16, 2018 in a one-for-one swap for Ryan Spooner.

It was a deal with baits and switches, which turned out to be when general manager Jeff Gorton was more than able to make amends for perhaps the most incomprehensible decision in his tenure. awarding Spooner a $ 8 two-year contract. million contracts after the 2017-18 season instead of not qualifying the barely interested striker.

Strome has scored 92 points (36-56) in 133 games with the Blueshirts, while this season becoming the linchpin of Artemi Panarin’s crime. Spooner, meanwhile, scored three points (2-1) in 25 games with the Oilers before being sent to the Canucks, where he scored four points (0-4) in 11 games at the end of 2018-2019 . This year Spooner was in the KHL, playing for Dinamo Minsk, where well-placed sources report that he met Rochelle, Rochelle after his long journey from Milan.

Peter Chiarelli has already paid for his job as general manager of the Oilers, and the Strome Saga may have something to do with it. Edmonton acquired Strome from the Islanders in exchange for Jordan Eberle in June 2017. Strome had 36 points (14-22) in 100 games with the Oilers and was demoted to the fourth row immediately preceding his trade with the Rangers. Meanwhile, Eberle has scored 136 points (60-76) in 217 games with the Islanders and plays front row with Mat Barzal.

But let’s go back to Broadway, where Panarin and Strome correspond to the way Panarin and Pierre-Luc Dubois register for Columbus and Panarin and Artem Anisimov in Chicago. This is not to the detriment of Strome, although the argument against granting restricted free agent pending costly long-term agreement tends to focus on the fact that the numbers of the centerman (18 -41-59) were inflated due to the identity of the hockey superhero to his left. Well, thanks for the news flash.

The fact is that not everyone has it in their game, or even in their makeup, to complete a star, and especially one as knowledgeable as Panarin. Strome has proven that he can think the game with Panarin. Not everyone can. He proved that he was not intimidated by playing with No. 10.

The formation of such a solid partnership allowed David Quinn to split Panarin and Mika Zibanejad so that the Rangers could attack you with two great units rather than a power line. It has become their team strength.

There are things to clean up for Strome, who turns 27 in July. There are a few too many shifts where it takes what has been described as “walkabouts” when it was applied to the great Australian tennis champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley. His penchant for reckless penalties earned him a bench several times, even on March 1 against the Flyers. His 17 five-on-five miners were tied for fifth among NHL attackers (according to Naturalstattrick.com). What’s worse is that number 16 only managed to shoot three penalties himself.

The Rangers will have to balance the strengths and weaknesses of Strome against the club’s situation in the middle by approaching his restricted free agency this summer. Unless management acquires a top six center without asking questions in a trade in which Tony DeAngelo is likely to be the centerpiece the other way around, I would expect the Blueshirts to keep Strome on a contract one year, preferably without having to go through an unnecessary arbitration hearing.

Yes, it would put Strome in the position of being a year away from unrestricted free will, but it would keep Panarin’s equation. The Russian Rockette was running for 700: 48 of Canada’s 947: 22 at full power, 74% of the time. The pair produced positive possession and a number of shared shots while posting a goal percentage of 62.75%, 48 goals with the Rangers and 25 for the opposition.

This would give management more time to assess the value of Strome and reflect on the wisdom of signing it for a long-term agreement. Alternatively, it would likely become a first-class rental property before next year’s deadline.

The friendly, talkative guy from outside Toronto has always had talent. That’s why he was drafted fifth overall by the Islanders in the 2011 draft, a split before the Senators picked Zibanejad, a split after the Devils won Adam Larsson.

This draft was the most center-centric I could find, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins leading the overall standings, and four straight from fifth to eighth at Strome, Zibanejad, Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg) and Sean Couturier (Philadelphia). J.T. Miller was drafted 15th overall as a center by the Rangers. Philip Danault (Chicago) and Vlad Namestnikov (Tampa Bay) came later in the first round.

It was the most centered project, but you would probably take the pivotal crop selected in the 2003 super project. It was the year of Eric Staal, Jeff Carter, Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler, Mike Richards and Brian Boyle. You can’t go wrong with 2005 either, when Sidney Crosby, Gilbert Brule, Anze Kopitar, Martin Hanzal and Andrew Cogliano were selected.

It’s history, of course. So does the scale of Spooner’s Strome.