Review: The Wize online platform needs tutors for many topics

What: Wize, officially Wizedemy, is an online education and tutoring platform for all subjects, from high school to college, which allows tutors to set their own rates and keep 100% of what they earn.

Expected compensation: $ 20 + per hour

Husl $ core: $$$$$ (scale of 5)

Commissions and fees: No

Requirements: Go through a selection process that examines credentials and skills

Wize, officially Wizedemy, is an online education platform that generally charges university preparation materials. The site added tutoring to its range in September 2019. This makes the tutoring platform new and needs tutors for dozens of subjects. The site’s general manager, Cyrus Moradian, says that Wize does not earn anything from the tutor’s salary and, instead, supports the site with its other products.

For tutors, it’s a lot. Guardians can set their own rates and keep each dollar. The site does not have a defined payment schedule. Tutors are paid on demand via PayPal or direct deposit. Although the site suggests that tutors keep their rates in the $ 20 to $ 25 an hour range to ensure they get a lot of work, some tutors charge considerably more. The rate depends on you.

The only concern we have with this tutoring platform concerns the young people of the site. This may mean that it has fewer tutoring clients than other seasoned sites. And, of course, he can eventually start billing tutors for their services. For now, however, there is not much to hate.

Recommendations: If you want to teach and have teaching experience, check out Chelsea International Education. Those who do not have teaching degrees can find tutoring work with University tutors, Wyzant and TutorMe.

Kristof is the editor of SideHusl.com, an independent site that reviews hundreds of opportunities to make money in the concert economy.