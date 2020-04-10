Review: Olivia Nunn stars out of order rom-com “Love Wedding Repeat”

It would have been interesting to see what the British novelist Richard Curtis (“Four marriages and one funeral”, “Notting Hill”, “Love Actually”) could have made of “Love Wedding Repeat”, the problematic writer-director Dean Craig remake in English and Italian from the 2012 French film “Plan de table” (No big shake if his audience score of 28% on Rotten Tomatoes is an indication).

“Rehearsing” works extremely hard, but with wacky results, to sell its surreal touch: what if it were possible to save and change the time of the wedding day that went wrong – and everything goes goes well? A pretty decent idea.

At its best, there are a few “Sliding Doors” meet the curator of Curtis 2013 “About Time” in the vanity of this busy comedy of errors – many and many errors – which takes place during the wedding of the Englishman Hayley (Eleanor Tomlinson) with Italian Roberto (Tiziano Caputo) in a sumptuous villa in the Rome region. The use of opening credits for a catchy Italian version of the success of Tom Jones “Delilah” makes a promising start.

But the obstacles here soon turn out to be so artificial and the configurations so schematic that the film can look like a not very well oiled machine, similar to Rube Goldberg. And predictable at that.

This is the kind of photo in which, very early, the radiant bride announces “Nothing could spoil this day”, and the whole thing instantly begins to collapse. The place cards are mischievously reversed, battles break out, jealousies break out, secrets are exposed, wires are crossed, someone is locked in a closet and people generally make fun of themselves (let them realize or not).

Then there is the pivot trick in which a glass of champagne is deliberately enriched with drops of sleep. Is there any doubt that the wrong guest will eventually bring down the bubbly drug addict?

Unfortunately, the “rehearsal” section doesn’t take place for an hour, by which time the film’s far-fetched wacky situations and conflicts, although not without their sporadic appeal and the occasional chuckle, have weakened.

Although the cast, including Hugh Grant-ish, directs Sam Claflin (“Me Before You”) as Hayley’s devoted brother, Jack, who has given a ridiculous number of chances here for doing things with the magnificent American journalist – and Hayley’s friend – Dina (Olivia Munn), does an agile job, their characters are more like guys than authentic people.

We are told and shown who they are – Hayley’s worried male “bridesmaid”, Bryan (Joel Fry), is a troubled actor; his loving admirer, Marc (Jack Farthing), is a party cokehead; Jack’s ex, Amanda (Freida Pinto), is a self-absorbed nightmare – but there are few bubbles below the surface.

The same goes for Sidney (Tim Key), an idiot idiot and dressed in kilt; Chaz (Allan Mustafa), Amanda’s aggressive and insecure boyfriend; and the gabby, Rebecca sans tact (Aisling Bea).

This lack of dimension limits our investment in these table companions and their largely self-inflicted difficulties. For example, it is difficult to have much sympathy for Jack when, in the prologue of the film three years earlier, this supposed man cannot put aside the gossip and distractions and speak correctly to the charming and receptive Dina. Then again, there wouldn’t have been much need for the rest of the film, much of which revolves around Jack’s upset chase after Dina after she unexpectedly introduced herself – to Jack, anyway – at wedding.

Jack and Dina spend so little time together on the wedding day that when the script should have built their relationship to help us root its success, it separates them with interruptions and constant errors.

If Craig (he wrote another frantic ensemble comedy, “Death at a Funeral”, and his faithful American remake of 2010) had given up on the concept of “remaking” and had found a more realistic, organic and daring human way to repairing the multi-faceted disorder made here could have been a more relatable, balanced, truly romantic film. (A warm moment between Jack and Hayley remembering their deceased parents shows what could have been.)

You could do worse for streaming entertainment during these homebound days, but there are much better invitations.