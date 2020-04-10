Relive the disastrous NFL draft in 2014 and what could have been

It was the 2014 NFL draft that changed the course of the Jets’ history.

It is a project that will live in infamy among fans of the Jets.

This is the worst project in the history of the Jets, and arguably the worst project in the history of the NFL.

This paralyzed the franchise.

John Idzik, the general manager carrying out his second and last project before he and Rex Ryan gave way to Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan, who gave way to Adam Gase and Joe Douglas, used each of his 12 choices, refusing to maximize his capital project to maneuver the painting project for more desirable perspectives.

It wasn’t just the players who were drafted, they were the players that Idzik could have picked up for them when he chose them.

Read it and cry, Jets fans.

The dirty dozen:

Round 1

SS Calvin Pryor, 18th pick, was praised by Idzik and Ryan as executor. He lasted three seasons (191 tackles in total, two interceptions, 14 assists defended).

Could have had

OT Ju’wuan James (19): He started his 62 games with the Dolphins before winning a $ 52 million, four-year contract with the Broncos.

WR Brandin Cooks (20): He caught 215 passes in three years with the Saints, with 20 touchdowns and two seasons of 1,000 yards, before being traded to the Patriots for the 32nd draft pick of 2017, which Sean Payton transformed into RT stud Ryan Ramczyk. Traded Thursday to the Rams Texans.

S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21): A 2016 Pro Bowler that lasted five seasons at Green Bay (378 combined tackles, 14 INTs, 5.5 sacks) before an exchange with the Redskins and a season with the Bears. Now a Cowboy.

DE Dee Ford (23): Recorded 30.5 sacks over five seasons as a chef before being traded to the 49ers for a second round. Ford signed a $ 85 million, five-year contract and recorded 6.5 bags in 11 games in 2019.

2nd round

TE Jace Amaro, 49th pick, captured 38 assists and two touchdowns as a rookie and finished with 38 assists and two touchdowns with the Jets following a torn shoulder labrum that cost him the 2015 season.

Could have had

WR Davante Adams (53): In six seasons at Green Bay, he had 431 receptions for 5,194 yards and 44 touchdowns and was three times pro Bowler.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (62): He threw five TD passes without interception in three seasons as a replacement for Tom Brady in New England before being traded for a second round. Jimmy GQ (27 TDs, 13 INTs) helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl LIV.

WR Jarvis Landry (63): In four seasons in Miami, he caught 400 passes for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns before being traded by Gase & Co. to the Browns for fourth and seventh round picks. He had his third season of 1,000 yards in his second season in Cleveland.

Round 3

CB Dexter McDougle was the 80th choice. In 20 games as a Jet, he has had no interceptions.

Could have had

G Gabe Jackson (81): Has started 83 games in six years as a Raider.

G Trai Turner (92): Started 80 games in six seasons in Carolina with five consecutive Pro Bowls before being traded to the Chargers for LT Russell Okung.

CB Bashaud Breeland (102): In four years with the Redskins, had eight INTs with 60 PDs and 270 combined tackles.

Round 4 (1)

WR / PR Jalen Saunders was the 104th choice. As a freshman, he failed a pass and returned six punts for 26 yards with two fumbles in his only season with the Jets.

Could have had

C Russell Bodine (111): Started 16 games in each of its four seasons in Cincinnati.

DT DaQuan Jones (112): In six seasons in Tennessee, he has accumulated 186 tackles and 7 sacks.

Round 4 (2)

WR Shaquelle Evans was the 115th choice. Never on the field for a single match.

Could have had

OLB Anthony Hitchens (119): Has had 304 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks in four seasons as a Cowboy.

CB Pierre Desir (127): In 29 starts over three years in Indianapolis, recorded three INTs with 26 PD. Now a throw.

S Tre Boston (128): Three INTs, two bags and 108 tackles combined in three years in Caroline. Eight INTs in the past two seasons with Chargers and Cardinals. Back with Panthers.

RB James White (130): In six seasons as a Patriot, he has captured 320 passes for 2,809 yards and 24 touchdowns, and has 1,119 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Round 4 (3)

G Dakota Dozier was the 138th choice. Started seven games in five seasons as a Jet.

Could have had

OT Cameron Fleming (140): Has started 20 games in four seasons in New England.

FS Richardo Allen (147): In five seasons in Atlanta, recorded nine INTs, 21 PDs with 314 combined tackles.

ILB Avery Williamson was the 151st choice. In four years in Tennessee, 377 tackles, 11.5 bags, two INTs and eight PDs. Signed with Jets in 2018.

Round 5

LB Jeremiah George was the 154th choice. Train as a rookie until the Jaguars claim it in September.

Could have had

C Corey Linsley (161): Started 86 games in six seasons at Green Bay and a Pro Bowl replacement in 2018 and 19.

OLB Devon Kennard (174): Had 9.5 sacks and one interception with 213 tackles combined in four years as a giant.

Round 6 (1)

CB Brandon Dixon was the 195th choice. Didn’t play a down for the Jets.

Could have had

G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (200): Has started 57 games in six years in Kansas City.

C Matt Paradis (207): Started 57 games in four seasons in Denver before signing a $ 27 million, three-year deal with the Panthers.

Round 6 (2)

WR Quincy Enunwa was the 209th choice. He caught 118 passes for 1,621 yards and five touchdowns in 2016-2018 before the injury virus bit him hard. Last man standing in this project.

Round 6 (3)

LB IK Enemkpali was the 210th choice. Recorded three combined tackles, two PDs and a broken jaw (belonging to teammate Geno Smith) as a Jet.

Round 6 (4)

QB Tajh Boyd was the 213th choice. Never threw a pass like a jet.

Could have had

S Andre Hal (216): Scored 12 INTs, 31 PDs with 189 tackles combined in five seasons with the Texans.

DT Beau Allen (224): Counted 87 tackles and two bags in four seasons as an Eagle.

Round 7

LB Trevor Reilly was the 233rd choice. 31 tackles combined in two seasons as a Jet.

Could have had

OT Seantrel Henderson (237): Started 34 games in four seasons in Buffalo.

OT Charles Leno Jr. (246): Started 78 games in six games as a bear.

What followed was six consecutive seasons out of the playoffs to bring the Jets’ drought to nine. Maccagnan, who had at least gifted the Jets Sam Darnold, also lacked a lot. Douglas’ first draft will be a virtual draft. You can be pretty sure it won’t get caught up in a project like this.