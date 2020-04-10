Ranking of the 10 best safeties

Ryan Dunleavy of the Post gives his top 10 safeties during the NFL 2020 draft:

1. Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-0, 201:

Box security or nickel linebacker against the race? Yes. Central defender who can cover the deep seam? Yes. Versatility back to seven here.

2. Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota, 5-9, 203:

Basically healthy ballhawk who keeps the ball in front of him but has a history of injuries as he plays bigger than his body.

3. Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-2, 213:

Likes to make a big hit – maybe a little too much that leads to a sloppy tackle. LSU has used it in a variety of roles at the two security points.

4. Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne, 6-1, 217:

Scored the box, including as a punt returner, and won Division II defensive player of the year honors after only seven games due to injury.

5. Ashtyn Davis, California, 6-1, 202:

The former track star and foot football still learn to read quarters. Cornerback could be better adapted once developed.

6. Jeremy Chinn, southern Illinois, 6-3, 221:

Played everywhere on the field, as you would expect at FCS level. Linebacker-hybrid security that could resolve asymmetries of tight ends.

7. Julian Blackmon, Utah, 6-0, 187:

Converted cornerback that could play nickel. Learning to cut takes a year shortened by injury to a new position.

8. Brandon Jones, Texas, 5-11, 198:

The team leader plays as solid security but has a recovery speed to follow the deep pass.

9. Terrell Burgess, Utah, 5-11, 202:

Converted corner corner, just like the other half of the Utah duo. Considered an experienced game student in four primary special teams.

10. J.R. Reed, Georgia, 6-1, 202:

Lack of athleticism but presents IQ football and other intangible assets as he tries to become the third NFL player in his family.

Late laugh

Winfield: Present a full athletic presentation to the NFL Scouting Combine, reminding teams that it has good genes. Her father was half a corner of the Pro Bowl.

Fall fast

Delpit: Considered a hope among the top 10 before a bad finish of his season which could get him out of the first round. Comparisons with All-Pro Jamal Adams do not help him.

Little school wonder

Dugger: Lenoir-Rhyne’s last draft pick dates back to 2000, but Dugger was the best player on the field in every game and supported him as a standout drummer.