Rams trade Brandin Cooks and Texans for second-round pick

The Rams decided to sever ties with another key offensive player on Thursday, setting out the details of the receiver’s exchange Brandin Cooks with the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation but not allowed to speak publicly.

The Rams send Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a second-round pick, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Cooks’ departure marks the second major move involving an offensive player from a Rams team who finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs in 2019. On March 19, the Rams cut the star backward Todd Gurley, who signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Rapids Cooks, 26, played two seasons for the Rams, helping them reach the Super Bowl in 2018. But his tenure was marked by multiple concussions, including one in 2018 and two last season.

The deal marks the third time that Cooks, a 1,000-yard receiver four times, has been traded since the New Orleans Saints selected him with the 20e choose in the 2014 project.

In 2017, the Saints traded Cooks with the New England Patriots for a first-round pick. In 2018, the Rams gave up on a first-round pick for cooks. A few months later, they signed him for a five-year, $ 81 million contract that included more than $ 50 million in guarantees.

Cooks were expected to earn $ 12 million in guarantees this season, with a salary cap of $ 16.8 million.

Teaming up with receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, Cooks caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. Last season, he caught 42 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns.

The departure of the cooks leaves the Rams with the Woods, Kupp, Josh Reynolds and Nsimba Webster receivers.

Kupp and Reynolds are in the final year of their rookie contract.