Princess Diana’s Bahamas vacation home for sale

(CNN) – Here is a house in which we would not want to isolate ourselves: a beach house in the Bahamas with a swimming pool, five bedrooms, a terrace and a private 180-foot white sand facade.

It was certainly good enough for Princess Diana when she was on vacation at Casuarina Beach in 1993 with her sons William and Harry.

Now the Lyford Cay property, a gated community on the western tip of New Providence Island, is on sale for $ 12.5 million, via Christie’s International Real Estate , the real estate arm of the auction house.

Ken Wharfe, the princess’s royal protection officer for six years, wrote about staying at Casuarina Beach in his 2017 book, “Guarding Diana: Protecting the Princess Around the World.”

Members of the royal family stayed there as guests of Kate Menzies, of the Menzies family, a millionaire in the press, and accompanied by Andrew Charlton, a long-time friend of Prince William, and Catherine and Harry Soames, the family of British politician Nicholas Soames.

Wharfe described Casuarina Beach as “a development with lots of privacy, part of a huge luxury complex, privately guarded and immaculately maintained.

Princess Diana (back row, right), Kate Menzies (back row, center) and Catherine Soames (back row, left), climb Splash Mountain to Walt Disney World earlier in their journey. Prince Harry is on the left front. BOB PEARSON / AFP via Getty Images

“The house itself had a magnificent swimming pool”, while “the beach was less than 50 meters away”.

The group flew to the Bahamas from Florida, where they spent two days at Walt Disney World and visited the filming location for “Indiana Jones and the Cursed Temple”.

Having heard of the royal holidays, the press was moored offshore in a chartered boat.

Lyford Cay is one of the most exclusive communities in the Bahamas, with neighbors like Sean Connery and the Bacardi family.

The Casuarina Beach property, long owned by the Menzies family, was designed in 1969 by mid-century modernist architect Robertson “Happy” Ward. It was renovated in 2009 and has nearly 5,000 square feet of interior space.