‘PrestonPlayz’ player adapts to the new reality of coronaviruses

The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the functioning of the sports and entertainment industries. The professional leagues have interrupted the seasons or delayed their opening, while WWE has pre-recorded its WrestleMania event without an audience. Others, however, are using this time to find new ways to keep their passions such as playing and working out of their employers, while satisfying the fans.

Preston Arsement, professionally known “PrestonPlayz from YouTube”», Used this time to refocus on its game content and reduce its brand to what first made it popular on the streaming platform.

“It’s about creating content at a time when people need it most,” he said. “It’s going well and the audience has doubled.”

Arsement, 25, started broadcasting at 14 with popular shooting video games such as “Call of Duty” and “Fortnite”. However, he developed his niche by playing an open world game suitable for children “Minecraft”. He operates seven YouTube channels, has registered five billion views and has annual sales of $ 14 million. He is the CEO of TBNR, which means “the best never rests”.

Last year, he started broadcasting less on the side of video games and began to focus more on his popular real-life channel (IRL) where audiences see a playful side of him that includes pranks and family challenges with other famous YouTube personalities.

“When you create an actual video, it’s like creating a video mini-game,” he said.

With states and local governments placing home orders across the country, Arsement has changed its strategy to not only experience the new content its audiences need, but also to offer them an escape from the real world.

“With a team of 25 people, I always want to post content during a pandemic while keeping employees away from risk,” he said.

Players like “PrestonPlayz” Arsement are finding creative ways to create content during the coronavirus pandemic. (TBNR, LLC.)

Arsement recognizes the challenges but welcomes the new normal behind the reality of coronaviruses. Some of this new content includes collaborating with other YouTubers to provide game content, reusing existing videos to create new content, and creating similar IRL videos but with a playful twist. It streams approximately six videos per week on its channels.

“This is the perfect time to capture new content,” he said. “It was really fun.”

He also created video challenges that raise funds for charities such as the World Health Organization, Meals on Wheels and local organizations based in the Dallas area.

“The audience has enjoyed the content so far. It was wild, ”he said.

He is optimistic about how this new reality will make his team less dependent and more efficient. So far, he was right: his audience has grown to 50% and brand offers continue to flow.

Brands also continued to work with him to create new content and use existing content.

“The brands have been gung-ho with all the content that we are going to release,” he said. “They are able to ship products [merchandise] and I adapt to the new creative ideas of my team. “

Arsement seeks to maintain its momentum. He is hiring a few editors and a social media manager to join his team and build on this momentum.

“The videos we are making have grown,” he said. “I don’t see him slowing down.”