President Trump ponders second coronavirus task force, reports say

WASHINGTON – President Trump is expected to announce the creation of a second coronavirus task force focused on reopening the country’s battered economy, according to reports.

The smaller task force would operate alongside the existing operation led by Vice President Mike Pence, which focused on delivering emergency medical supplies to the states and rescuing small businesses and the unemployed.

The new economic working group will include members of the administration, officials of the Treasury department, CEOs of the private sector and even renowned athletes, according to reports published Thursday by the Washington Post and CNN.

Chief of staff Mark Meadows is expected to lead the effort, several officials told The Post, but no decision has been made.

Reports, task force will focus on how to reopen the economy that has collapsed since the virus swept through the United States in early March, with more than 16 million Americans losing their jobs during for the past three weeks.

President Trump is said to have set himself the goal of reopening the economy as much as possible on April 30, despite health officials warning that social distancing measures may need to remain in place until June or July and that a second outbreak is possible.

According to the CNN report, some of the ideas proposed include payroll tax holiday, reduced wages for some public servants, and a tax on associations.