Prehistoric monkeys rafting across the Atlantic to South America

The prehistoric monkeys of Ucayalipithecus are thought to have traveled more than 900 miles across the Atlantic (a narrower ocean at the time) on floating islands of vegetation that broke away from the coasts, perhaps during a tropical storm.

“It would have been extremely difficult, although very small animals the size of Ucayalipithecus would have benefited from the larger mammals in such a situation, as they would have required less food and water than their raft. vegetation could have provided, “said lead author Erik Seiffert, professor of clinical integrative anatomical science at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. The study was published Thursday in the journal Science.

“This is probably why most of these water dispersal events that we know of in the fossil record involve very small animals,” said Seiffert.

Only two other “immigrant” mammal species are believed to have made what would have been a difficult crossing across the Atlantic, although the exact way in which they got there has long been the subject of much debate.

One of them was New World Monkeys, or platyrrhine primates, which are five families of flat-nosed primates that are found today in southern and central America. The other was a type of rodent known as caviomorphs, ancestors of creatures like the capybara. Teeth like “the fingerprint for paleontologists” The research team found the molars during an excavation on the left bank of the Yuruá river in the Peruvian Amazon. The animal was named Ucayalipithecus perdita, which comes from Ucayali, the region of the Peruvian Amazon where teeth were found, pithikos, the Greek word for monkey and perdita, the Latin word for lost. He would have weighed about 12 ounces (350 grams) and was similar in size to some marmosets that live in South America today. Seiffert said that the fossilized molars strongly resembled those of a family of African primates now extinct called Parapithecidae, which lived in what is today Egypt, Libya and Tanzania there are 23 to 56 million years. “If Ucayalipithecus were like his parapithecid African parents, he would have lived in the trees and probably would have been an agile jump,” said Seiffert. The teeth of mammals, and especially the molar teeth, are extremely diverse in shape, and the unique arrangements of bumps and ridges on the teeth are almost like fingerprints for paleontologists, Seiffert explained. “The teeth of Ucayalipithecus allow us to place this monkey in the primate family tree, but also tell us something about what it ate – in this case, it would seem that Ucayalipithecus probably ate mainly fruit. “ Improbable search Seiffert said he was skeptical that the animals could “raft” across an ocean, but he video pieces of land floating on the Panama Canal after a storm had helped convince him. He said these natural rafts could have supported vertical trees that could have borne fruit. “If a small primate has taken a ride on a raft like this, it seems very plausible that it can travel such a long distance,” he said. Seiffert said the site where the fossils were found was along a riverbank in a remote part of the Peruvian Amazon, where there are no roads and everything has to be flown in a small plane . “The thing that strikes me the most in this study more than any other I have participated in is how improbable it is,” said Seiffert. “The fact that it is this distant site in the middle of nowhere, that the chances of finding these parts are extremely low, to the fact that we reveal this very improbable journey which was made by these first monkeys, it is completely remarkable. “

