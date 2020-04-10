Polish Catholics confess at the wheel amidst a coronavirus

A Polish priest has become a real sacred scroll – offering confessions behind the wheel of his church parking lot during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sitting in a small chair and wearing a facial mask, the Reverend Mateusz Kielarski waits for his followers to drive outside his large Warsaw church and confess their sins through the open windows of their car.

“From the safety of their cars, they can take care of their souls while protecting their bodies from germs during this special time,” said Kielarski, making sure to maintain a safe distance each time.

While confessionals are usually held behind a curtain, Kielarski insists that his unusual attire in the Temple of Divine Providence works fairly well – while ensuring social distancing.

“It can be experienced just as discreetly, there is enough distance,” he said.

As Easter approaches, the faithful are simply relieved to have the important ritual available in the nation where no more than two people can meet at the same time, and five people can attend mass.

“Maybe it sounds a bit like a drive-in at McDonald’s, but it wasn’t what I was thinking about during the confession,” said a 23-year-old worshiper named Szymon.

“What is important is the timing, not whether it takes place in a beautiful church, in nature or in a car.”

