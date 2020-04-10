Police ask nudists to wear face masks

(CNN) – Face masks are not compulsory everywhere, but strict rules on their wearing have been applied in the Czech Republic – even for nudists.

The European country has started to relax restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, but at the height of concern late last month, police were called to remind people that even if it was okay to strip in designated public places, mouths should be covered .

Czech law enforcement issued warning after police were called on March 27 in the small town of Lázně Bohdaneč, east of Prague, due to complaints about maskless naturists warming up in hot weather .

“Unfortunately, many citizens sunbathing were gathered in large groups, and some did not wear face masks.” police statement said. “When the police arrived, everyone agreed to abide by government regulations [that face shields are compulsory outside the home].

“Citizens are allowed not to wear clothes in designated places, but they should always cover their mouths and only assemble in appropriate numbers.”

The message appears to have been heard. According to the statement, a police patrol found that of the 150 people encountered, only half needed to recall the masks.

“We understand that many people do not have a garden and want some fresh air in the countryside, but we all have a common desire to comply with government directives so that the restrictions can be gradually lifted,” said the press release. “However, this will only happen when everyone begins to scrupulously follow the rules.”

CNN’s Ivana Kottasova contributed to this story