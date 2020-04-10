Phuket detained as Covid-19 business soars

(CNN) – Kritchai Rojanapornsatit has lived in Phuket for most of his life.

Owner of a construction company, he is used to regular traffic jams on Thailand’s most popular resort island, where large tourist buses ride up and down on its hilly roads as tourists move around them on motorbikes for hire, all heading to the many beaches, ports and attractions of Phuket.

The scenes that welcome him now, however, are unlike anything he has ever seen in his 30 years of life here.

“There are no fast boats on the water, the streets and beaches are empty and there are very few tourists,” he told CNN Travel.

“I never saw it like that – not even after the 2004 tsunami.”

Indeed, the authorities have taken extraordinary locking measures to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Phuket, which has become the country’s coronavirus hotspot.

With 170 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of April 10, this island of approximately 400,000 people has the highest per capita infection rate of all 77 provinces in Thailand.

According to government statistics, there are around 38.95 cases per 100,000 people in Phuket, compared to 21.90 per 100,000 in Bangkok. (Overall, Thailand reported 2,473 cases of coronavirus, with 33 deaths.)

Extensive testing is currently underway in Phuket to further slow the rate of transmission, according to health officials.

This photo, taken on March 20, 2020, shows tourists enjoying one of Phuket’s many beaches. On March 28, all beaches on the island were closed. MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP / AFP via Getty Images

Residents asked to stay in their neighborhood

The restrictions are set to become even more stringent. On April 9, the government announced a lockdown of all 17 island sub-districts for 14 days, asking all residents to stay at home from April 13 to 26, “or until the situation is improving “.

“This decision makes Phuket the first province in Thailand to impose a total closure of all areas in its sustained efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19),” said a statement from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

“With the exception of medical and emergency personnel and logistics workers, the 17 sub-districts are closed to ensure minimal mobilization of people and vehicles.”

These measures are just the latest in a series of restrictions and closings as the island rushes to contain the situation.

Phuket International Airport is now closed to all non-essential flights until April 30. The island, connected to the mainland by a bridge, has also closed its land and sea entry points, opening only for vehicles transporting the necessary goods. All beaches have been closed indefinitely, in addition to restaurants, bars, and non-essential shops / services.

A government decree, in force since April 7, requires everyone in Phuket to wear face masks when leaving their premises, while a curfew is in place from 10 p.m. at 4 a.m.

Tourists pose for photos as a plane descends from Phuket International Airport in 2019. The airport is currently closed to all commercial flights due to the coronavirus epidemic. Karla Cripps / CNN

Hotels without guests have been ordered to close, while those that remain open must restrict access to common areas, including swimming pools and restaurants.

According to Bill Barnett, based in Phuket, managing director of a consulting company C9 Hotelworks , there are currently five hotels that have been designated to take new reservations to accommodate the remaining tourists on the island.

“We have estimated that 80% of all hotels on the island are currently closed or in the process of being closed,” he told CNN Travel. “Phuket has over 88,000 registered hotel rooms.”

Barnett says he has investigated hotels with the Phuket Hotels Association and the sentiment is divided between reopening in May or as soon as possible, while others say they will restart in June and some in early October.

“Phuket has a large influx of snow birds or Europeans who visit the island from October to March, so this is when the upward cycle is likely to occur,” he says, adding that recent reports that hotel workers forced to close receive 62% of their wages for up to three months have been well received in the industry.

As for the situation on the ground, he said that the supermarkets remained open and that the food delivery services continued to operate.

“I was here during the tsunami and SARS, but it is unlike anything we have seen. Yet when I look Flightradar [air traffic over] China and seeing planes flying is where our hope for short-term recovery is ingrained, “he said, referring to China’s emergence from the worst of the pandemic, with travel restrictions now relaxed at National level.

In the meantime, the people of this tourist destination depend on the only thing they can at the moment. Wait for it.

“I don’t see tourists at the moment, even though I still see foreigners jogging, but it’s really rare,” says Chaankayhan Kongmuang, who works as a DJ at a luxury hotel in Phuket.

Chaankayhan is currently out of work due to the closure of tourism, but says he is trying to make the most of the situation.

“The roads are empty and I feel like it is peaceful. The only bad thing is not business, of course.”

CNN’s Kocha Olarn contributed to this report.