Phoebe Waller-Bridge on stage in ‘Fleabag’: watch it on Amazon

Before being a successful television series about a libertine at large in London, Britcom “Fleabag” by Phoebe Waller-Bridge was a one-woman show that the writer-performer made her debut at the Festival Fringe 2013 in Edinburgh , in Scotland. .

The Emmy winner took over this stage version at Wyndham’s Theater in London in 2019, and a performance was filmed for a theatrical release by the National Theater. The recording is available for broadcast on Amazon Prime for around $ 5 as of Friday, with profits being donated to charities in the United States and Britain that provide assistance to those affected by the coronavirus crisis.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is the list for Friday, all Pacific hours.

Hispanic Ballet

This contemporary dance company based in New York, which frequents southern California, is presented in a display case that includes “Club Havana” by choreographer Pedro Ruiz and “Carmen.maquia” by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano, inspired by Bizet’s tragic opera and the art of Pablo Picasso. 2:30 p.m. Friday. Free. lincolncenter.org

“Jesus Christ Superstar”

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s next offering is a 2018 concert presentation of the legendary Broadway composer’s classic rock opera on the Man of Galilee. With Tim Minchin and former Spice Girl Mel C. 11 a.m. Friday; available for 48 hours. Free; donations accepted. youtube.com

Orsay Museum

Take a virtual tour of this Parisian institution, built in an old station on the banks of the Seine. It houses an impressive collection of impressionist, post-impressionist and modern masterpieces by Van Gogh, Gaugin, Cézanne, Manet, Degas and Renoir. Available at any time. Free. artsandculture.google.com

“Bandstand”

Playbill, the magazine and website for everything related to theater, launches its new Playbill Playback streaming service with this winning musical drama from Tony about World War II veterans who form a group to participate in a national competition radio. Laura Osnes and Corey Cott star. Available from 5 p.m. Friday; the original actors will also participate in an evening of live viewing on Twitter (@playbill) at 5 p.m. Saturday. $ 6.99, part of the proceeds being paid to the Actors’ Fund. playbill.com

“Liz Callaway: The Beat Goes”

The Broadway veteran sings songs, standards and pop hits from the 1960s in a livestream of this cabaret show recorded at the Manhattan supper club Feinstein’s / 54 Below. 3.30 p.m. Friday. Free. youtube.com/54Below

“Risk! Livestream Online Show”

Recently staged at Virgil in East Hollywood, this live-action story series hosted by Kevin Allison of the 1990s MTV sketch-comedy series “The State” travels online using Zoom. 7 p.m. Friday. $ 12. risk-show.com

The recommendations for each day are indexed in the same place as our lists of regular events (sighs). Check back for new choices Monday through Saturday.