Pence’s office prevents public health officials from appearing on CNN

Pence’s office, which is responsible for reserving officials on networks during the pandemic, said it will only allow experts such as Dr. Deborah Birx or Dr. Anthony Fauci to appear on CNN unless the network television part of the White House briefings which includes the Vice President and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force.

CNN often only streams the Q&A session of President Donald Trump, which sometimes includes healthcare officials.

After Trump leaves the podium, CNN frequently cuts the White House briefing to discuss and verify what the President had said. A CNN executive said the network generally reverts to such programming due to the long duration of the full briefing which includes Pence, which can last more than two hours.

CNN, however, aired the vice-president’s portion of the briefing Wednesday evening.

In any event, Pence’s office has refused to make senior health care providers in the country available to CNN in the past seven days. “When you cover briefings with health officials, you can expect them to be broadcast,” a Pence spokesperson told CNN. Fauci, Birx, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and general surgeon Jerome Adams have all appeared on NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox in the past week, despite the fact that broadcast networks have generally not covered briefings that included the vice president and health. officials. But the vice president’s office has blocked all CNN appearances since Thursday evening. Fauci has appeared in the last five CNN weekly chat sessions, along with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The vice president’s office refused to make it available to him or anyone else on Thursday. The White House made two non-health care officials available to CNN last week. Defense Secretary Mark Esper appeared in “State of the Union” Sunday and Peter Navarro appeared on Anderson Cooper on Friday and “New Day” on Monday. Trump also denied CNN’s repeated requests for an interview, instead appearing only on Fox News for softball interviews repeatedly during the national emergency. A CNN spokesperson declined to comment on the story. Correction: A previous version of this story misrepresented the number of CNN town halls in which Dr. Fauci appeared.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/09/media/pence-office-tv-bookings-coronavirus/index.html