Patrick Beverley of the Clippers is himself again in the quarterfinal victory of the ‘NBA2K’ tournament

It is not often that Clippers keeps Patrick Beverley silent for long periods.

This is why his silence last Friday, during the first minutes of his first round match in a video game tournament broadcast on ESPN with NBA players, caused some alarm within his team.

“Guys are texting like,” What’s wrong with Pat? “Is Pat sick?” “Frank Frank, chairman of the team’s basketball operations, said on Wednesday.” ‘Is Pat under the weather? Is the volume not working under Pat’s control? »»

Beverley was soon himself again, talking in the trash can for a resounding victory that made the player ranked 14th seeded in the “NBA2K” tournament the favorite to win it all.

He could probably remain the favorite after his quarter-final Thursday which included a new round, a new opponent but the same scene, from start to finish.

At first calmed by his 11-point deficit in the first quarter, Beverley roared at the end of his seven-point victory against Andre Drummond, sixth seeded, of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“This cold defense man in real life and in video games,” said Drummond in the fourth quarter, after a save save on Beverley’s narrow lead.

After closing the win, using Philadelphia against the Drummond Milwaukee Bucks, Beverley ripped off his helmet, surveyed his house in brown slippers, and pulled on the chest of his Arkansas sweatshirt – while crying out to celebrate, of course.

“Stop playing with me!” he said. Then, in Drummond after returning to his chair: “You made me nervous!”

The victory allowed two real teams to dominate the last four of the virtual tournament. Beverley will face DeAndre Ayton of the Phoenix in the semifinals on Saturday, while Clippers teammate Montrezl Harrell will face Suns goalkeeper Devin Booker. The championship will be broadcast on ESPN networks the same evening, with the winner winning a $ 100,000 donation to the charity of their choice to support relief efforts against coronaviruses.

Ayton advanced out of Thursday’s quarterfinals after using the Clippers to beat Atlanta’s second seed Trae Young; Booker defeated Rui Hachimura of Washington; and Harrell is ahead of Derrick Jones Jr. of Miami

Tournament rules allow players to choose their teams from a pre-selected pool, and since Harrell used the Clippers in the first round, he could no longer play with the team he knew best.

Instead, he chose Portland to beat the Dallas Mavericks led by Jones Jr., using the attack of Carmelo Anthony early and Damian Lillard late to lead comfortably until the end.

“Dude, we’ve made this a lot more difficult than it should be, guys,” said Harrell.

Drummond sometimes played the interviewer on Thursday.

He asked Beverley where he would go first when restrictions on local shelters put in place to slow the spread of the new coronavirus eventually lifted. “THE.!” Said Beverley.

And how did Beverley spend his time in the midst of the NBA hiatus, which will hit a month on Friday?

“Work like crazy,” quipped Beverley.

Drummond replied, “I already know you don’t have a stop button.”

Or mute button.