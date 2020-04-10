Paradigm Calls Former Agent’s Claims “Pure Manufacturing”

Paradigm Talent Agency responded to sensational allegations by a former agent who accused the company’s CEO of scandalous behavior and breach of his contract.

Former agent Debbee Klein sued Paradigm in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, saying she owed more than $ 1.8 million for breach of contract, based on an oral agreement that she had with Paradigm CEO Sam Gores regarding her compensation.

Klein also alleged in his lawsuit that Gores asked a former assistant to use company funds to hire prostitutes for himself and others, and that the CEO asked him to lend him money to improve the company’s finances for his bank.

But in response to the complaint filed Thursday, the Beverly Hills agency disputed the allegations as being fallacious.

“Klein’s title in search of alleged illegal conduct is a sheer invention designed to humiliate Gores and Paradigm and extort a lucrative settlement,” said Paradigm in response.

Paradigm has included in its file a statement from a former executive assistant who stated that she had never been asked to use company money to pay prostitutes and had never had a conversation with Klein on the subject. The name of this former employee was redacted in the court document.

The company said that Klein’s claims that he had been asked to lend money to Gores were “absurd.”

“Paradigm has always been completely transparent with its lenders,” the agency said in its brief. “Furthermore, the idea that $ 500,000 in salary alone would have made a significant difference to Paradigm lenders is implausible to say the least.”

Paradigm said that Klein’s contract ended on December 31 and that he had negotiated a new contract. But around March 12, Paradigm said it had informed Klein that due to the negative effects of the new coronavirus epidemic on the entertainment industry, it could not conclude new employment contracts.

The epidemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of live events, concerts and Hollywood productions, leading many entertainment-related businesses to implement pay cuts and layoffs.

Paradigm sacked 250 workers on March 20, saying it hoped to recruit many more six months later. The company sent letters to former employees, saying it cited a “force majeure” clause in their contracts that would suspend their compensation until they were brought back to Paradigm.

Paradigm’s treatment of the layoff sparked an outcry among former employees who accused the agency of misleading the public and clients of the severity of the cuts and depriving the dismissed workers of insurance benefits disease. After former employees have spoken, Paradigm extended health insurance for workers made redundant from April to the end of June.

Klein was one of the employees who was laid off.

“Instead of accepting that after years of continuous employment, Paradigm had to make difficult and, hopefully, temporary employment decisions, Klein responded with a Uzi-like complaint that only stands out for its a lie, “said Paradigm in its court file. “To say that Klein stabbed his 23-year-old former mentor, boss and friend, Sam Gores, in the back is an understatement of epic proportions.”

Paradigm has filed an action against Klein with an arbitration service for violating the confidentiality and non-discrimination provisions in its 2015 employment contract and is claiming millions of dollars in damages.

Klein’s lawyer Bryan Freedman maintained the claims in the trial, including the allegation of hiring prostitutes. He said there were other witnesses in the company who were aware of the case.

“Since it misleadingly declared a” force majeure “and laid off / reduced hundreds of employees because of its” financial inability “to execute its contracts, Paradigm has suddenly found millions of dollars to do everything its possible to try to clean up Sam’s reputation, “Freedman said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Gores sent a note to workers to let them know that Paradigm has a $ 1.1 million relief fund to help those laid off in March. He also said the company had retained “interim financing that will provide a bridge through this global crisis”. The company declined to say where the funding came from.