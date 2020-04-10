Paint your life: transform your favorite family photo into a beautiful handmade portrait

CNN Underscored has partnered with Paint your life to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN collects revenue. CNN media staff are not involved in product selections or reviews at all. To learn more about what we do and how we do it, visit our about us page.

Before the era of digital SLR cameras and Instagram, when people wanted to capture and display their precious memories, they did so using brushes and paint. And with the ease, accessibility and abundance of digital prints (from holiday cards and wedding photos, to family vacation memories, to personalized fridge magnets and everything in between), it’s time to revisit these good old days.

Hand-painted portraits can add texture to your gallery wall, give a room a unique touch and honor an important figure in your life. In addition, they make a particularly great gift for family and friends (trust us, you will win Mother’s Day with one of these personalized paintings by hand).

And unlike the old days of portrait painting, where you had to sit very, very still for hours, the modern era of portrait painting is as simple as sending a photo to your artist. choice and wait for your final creation to be delivered to your home.

Paint your life helps facilitate this by connecting real artists to its customers, which makes the process of creating a unique craft portrait easier than ever. And since its creation in 2006, thousands of customers have received their own unique paint; it has a near perfect 4.9 star review over 3000 customers.

For the uninitiated, here is a breakdown of Paint Your Life’s services.

What is Paint Your Life?

Each painting is handcrafted by a professional studio painter.

Paint Your Life is a portrait service that takes your photographic memories and turns them into beautiful, handmade oil portraits that you can hang around your home. Each painting is handcrafted by a professional studio painter (you can see the full list and portfolios of current artists here), which can recreate your family photos on different supports, including charcoal, watercolor, pencil, pastel and acrylic paints. Customers commemorated a variety of photos, including photos of their weddings, furry friends, favorite landscapes, family members and even themselves.

How does the service work?

For those who need restored photos, Paint Your Life will do so before starting the order.

Customers simply choose size of their painting (the options start at 8 inches by 10 inches and can reach 48 inches by 72 inches), the subject of the portrait and the medium. They then upload the photo of their choice to the site and the Paint Your Life artists get to work.

Unlike other services, customers have a say in the creation process from start to finish. For those who need restored photos, Paint Your Life will do it before starting the order, and if you want to give dynamism to a black and white image, Paint Your Life will also create the color portrait. Both services are free.

Online proofs are uploaded to the site, allowing users to view the painting and provide feedback or request changes throughout the process. And even before the painting reaches you, the work of art is evaluated by other artists to guarantee its quality.

Paint Your Life Awards from $ 179 and the turnaround time varies from 14 to 21 days. In addition, when you use the promo code MD50, you will get $ 50 off your purchase and free delivery until April 31.

What are the other benefits of Paint Your Life?

Paint Your Life also offers an unlimited number of revisions during the creation of your work.

In addition to all of the above services, Paint Your Life offers an unlimited number of revisions during the creation of your work, free delivery and a 100% money back guarantee if you are not happy with the final product.

What are customers saying?

Other honorable mentions from customers include general Paint Your Life manufacturing and framing options.

Aside from the uniqueness, what really impressed us about Paint Your Life were the great reviews from the company. In TrustPilot alone, it has a 4.9-star rating for more than 3,000 customers.

Many reviews focus on the useful review process. As one former reviewer wrote, “As always, I was skeptical, but they [Paint Your Life] gives you complete autonomy at every stage of the process, including the finished paint. The results exceeded my expectations! “Another client writes:” I love my painting! The artist was able to capture the personality and essence of my dog ​​in such a remarkable way. I also appreciated being kept informed at every step. ”

Other honorable mentions from customers include general Paint Your Life manufacturing and framing options, and many reviewers have noted that they have used the service more than once.

Our verdict

Since the creation of Paint Your Life in 2006, thousands of customers have received their own unique paint.

Given the level of customer service and expertise you receive with each portrait of Paint Your Life, we are fully sold on the service. Plus, we think it makes it one of the most memorable Mother’s Day gifts to date.

With the holiday season, ordering a Paint Your Life creation now means that it will be delivered and ready to be wrapped before May 10. Talk about good timing.

To order your own handcrafted portrait or learn more about Paint Your Life, click here.