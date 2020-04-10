Owner of the NY Daily News, the Chicago Tribune cuts wages

Tribune Publishing, the parent company of the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and the Baltimore Sun, said Thursday evening that it was asking company employees to take pay cuts ranging from 2% to 10%.

According to a source, unionized stores within the company should benefit from a 4.5% wage cut.

Chief Executive Officer Terry Jimenez, in a memo to 5,000 employees, said that the company “will permanently reduce the base salary from 2% to 10% for employees who have an annual base salary $ 67,000 or more. These reductions will be on a sliding scale, and those who earn more will have a greater reduction. “

“I will give up my salary for two weeks in addition to a 10% reduction in my base salary, for a total of 13.8%,” he said.

Jimenez said the company will also offer an unannounced number of buyouts. Employees who opt for a buyout can avoid the reduction in wages, but must decide before April 17 and leave the company before April 29.

Salary cuts for survivors will take effect on April 19.

“Despite a strong readership and a commitment to the work we do, the current business climate poses challenges for everyone. With most of our industry peers, we are experiencing a negative business impact as a result of the pandemic, ”said Jimenez.

“This is especially true in our print advertising business, where most of the local businesses we partner with are effectively closed. In the wake of these declining incomes, we must take drastic measures to better position ourselves for the future. “

The company’s largest shareholder is Alden Global Capital led by Heath Freeman, who has a reputation for severely curtailing the newspapers he owns. Alden currently holds 32% of the capital and can no longer acquire shares which expires on June 30.

Alden’s MNG Holdings owns Digital First Media, which owns 50 daily newspapers, including The Denver Post, The Boston Herald, and The San Jose Mercury News, all of which have suffered major wage cuts.

The title of Tribune rose 3.7% Thursday, closing at $ 8.32 before the reveal of the cuts.