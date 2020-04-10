Owner fights suspect in deadly invasion

A dramatic doorbell video released by Illinois police captures an owner’s fight against a potential thief in a home invasion on Saturday that left another suspect dead, a report reported on Thursday.

The footage obtained by the Daily Herald shows Bradley Finnan, 39, and Larry Brodacz, 58, wearing masks and gloves as the owners of Arlington Heights approach and knock on the door.

“Hey, how’s it going boss?” one of the intruders said before the two went inside.

Moments after the masked duo entered the house, screams could be heard. About 20 seconds later, the owner pushed Finnan out of the door and onto the floor, before hitting him repeatedly.

In the middle of the fight, the owner shouts “help” to the landscapers across the street, shows the sequence.

Finnan then runs away and stumbles into the street as the owner rushes inside.

During the home invasion, Brodacz was killed by the owner in what the authorities claimed to be self-defense, according to the Daily Herald. It is unknown whether he was killed before or after the owner’s external struggle with Finnan.

Finnan was later captured by the police. He was charged Tuesday by Cook County prosecutors for murder and home invasion, the newspaper said.