OPEC meeting: agreement reached on lower oil production, but less than lower demand

The deal was reached after OPEC oil ministers and a number of non-OPEC oil producers held a video meeting on Thursday. It all started with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, who sounded the alarm both on oil prices and on demand.

“For the oil market, [the coronavirus] has completely changed the fundamentals of supply and demand in the market since our last meeting on March 6, “he said.” Our industry is hemorrhaging; no one was able to stem the bleeding. “

Barkindo said projections forecast demand for nearly 12 million barrels less per day in the current quarter. “These are staggering numbers! Unprecedented in modern times,” he said.

At this rate, “Given the unprecedented current imbalance in supply and demand, there could be a colossal volume surplus of 14.7 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020,” he said. declared.

Even these disastrous forecasts can be overly optimistic, as they could underestimate the drop in demand when people are forced to stay indoors and all businesses, except essentials, are closed in much of the world.

Tom Kloza, the chief petroleum analyst for the Petroleum Price Information Service, said he thought demand was decreasing by 18 to 20 million barrels a day. “This drop is unfortunately not enough to stabilize prices at least during the summer,” he said Thursday evening.

The agreement would see production reduced to 8 million barrels per day from July to December, followed by a reduction of 6 million barrels per day from January 2021 to April 2022.

Mexico, which is not a member of OPEC, however, has reservations about the duration of the agreement, the source said.

Iran, Libya and Venezuela would be exempt from production cuts due to sanctions or lost production.

Oil futures had started the day earlier, according to reports that there would be an agreement to cut up to 15 million barrels a day. As the day progressed, however, doubts arose as to the reduction of this magnitude and the closing of prices slightly lower.

Thursday’s OPEC emergency virtual meeting follows pressure from US President Donald Trump, who last week called on Saudi Arabia and Russia to make major cuts to their production.

Trump said he chatted with Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman of Saudi Arabia for an hour and a half Thursday to discuss oil production.

Dozens of U.S. oil companies are bankrupt due to the collapse in oil prices, and Trump has said he plans for global layoffs in the oil industry.

“The numbers are so low that there will be layoffs all over the world, there will certainly be layoffs in this country and we don’t want that to happen,” said Trump.

Trump has said he hopes an agreement will be made to cut oil production. “We will see what happens, but as you know, OPEC met today and I would say they are nearing an agreement,” said Trump.

G20 Energy Ministers, representing the world’s largest economies, are scheduled to meet Friday at 8:00 am ET “to foster global dialogue and cooperation to ensure stable energy markets and enable a stronger global economy” .

