OPEC meeting: agreement reached on lower oil production, but less than lower demand

A marathon video conference between OPEC members and other major energy powers ended on Thursday with a tentative deal to cut production by 10 million barrels a day in May and June, the most deep never agreed by world oil producers.

Earlier Thursday, a senior OPEC source told CNN Business that Mexico had expressed reservations about the extent of their cut and the duration of the deal. While the most severe cuts are expected to last only until the end of June, production declines in one form or another would last until 2022.

Even if the deal is finalized, the drop in production would represent only about 10% of normal world oil supply, well below estimates of oil demand. collapsed as a result of the coronavirus crisis. And it is unlikely to slow the massive fall in oil prices in recent months.

Attention is now turning to the G20 energy ministers’ meeting, which is scheduled to meet at 8 a.m. “Foster dialogue and cooperation at the global level to ensure the stability of the energy markets and enable a stronger global economy.” The group, which includes Mexico, may consider production cuts.

Oil producers are desperately seeking to raise prices after Saudi Arabia and Russia abandoned years of production cuts in early March, sparking a price war by flooding the crude market. A massive drop in energy demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic has pushed prices down further.

A hemorrhagic industry

Thursday’s meeting began with OPEC secretary general Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, who sounded the alarm over oil prices and demand.

“For the oil market, [the coronavirus] has completely changed the fundamentals of supply and demand in the market since our last meeting on March 6, “he said, according to a transcript of the remarks.” Our industry is hemorrhaging; no one was able to stem the bleeding. “

Barkindo said projections forecast demand for nearly 12 million barrels less per day in the current quarter. “These are staggering numbers! Unprecedented in modern times,” he said.

At this rate, “Given the current unprecedented imbalance of supply and demand, there could be a colossal surplus of 14.7 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020,” he said.

Even these dire forecasts can be overly optimistic, as they could underestimate the drop in demand due to the severe travel, work and public life restrictions currently in place in much of the world due to the pandemic.

Tom Kloza, the chief petroleum analyst for the Petroleum Price Information Service, said he thought demand was decreasing by 18 to 20 million barrels a day. “This drop is unfortunately not enough to stabilize prices at least during the summer,” he said on Thursday.

The agreement would see production reduced to 8 million barrels per day from July to December, followed by a reduction of 6 million barrels per day from January 2021 to April 2022.

Iran, Libya and Venezuela would be exempt from production cuts due to sanctions or lost production.

Oil futures had started higher on Thursday following reports that there was an agreement to cut up to 15 million barrels a day. As the day progressed, however, doubts arose as to the reduction of this magnitude and the closing of prices slightly lower.

Hope for a deal

Thursday’s emergency meeting, convened by Saudi Arabia, followed pressure from US President Donald Trump, who last week called on Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production sharply.

Trump said he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman of Saudi Arabia on Thursday to discuss oil production.

Dozens of U.S. oil companies are bankrupt due to the collapse in oil prices, and Trump has said he plans for global layoffs in the oil industry.

“The numbers are so low that there will be layoffs all over the world, there will certainly be layoffs in this country and we don’t want that to happen,” said Trump.

Trump has said he hopes an agreement will be made to cut oil production. “We will see what happens, but as you know, OPEC met today and I would say they are nearing an agreement,” said Trump.

– Jason Hoffman and Chris Liakos of CNN contributed to this report.