Ohio State Chase Young Urged to Show NFL What It Can Do

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

Its elite size, strength, athleticism and length are matched only by its confidence. Chase Young shouldn’t be the first choice in the NFL draft – this honor will likely go to Louisiana State quarterback Joe Burrow – but Ohio State defender has no doubt that he deserves this distinction.

“I really think I am the best player in the draft,” said Young at the NFL game in Indianapolis in February. “I think I showed it on my tape. You can go to every game. I think I bring the whole package as a defensive end. “

It would be pointless to compare a potential franchise quarterback with an edge rusher. The physical requirements, tool sets and job roles are completely different.

But if you were to order Burrow and Young on a plank project, a convincing deal could be made for the 6-foot-5, 265-pound beast that will be paid generously for hunting pistols like Burrow on Sundays.

Young led the nation with 16½ sacks in 12 games in 2019. Four of them, along with five loss tackles, won Wisconsin, after which Buckeyes coach Ryan called Young “the player most dominant of all college football. “

Young finished fourth in the country with 21 tackles for the loss. He won the Chuck Bednarik, Ted Hendricks and Bronko Naguski awards as the best defender or lineman in the country and was a finalist for the Maxwell Prize, a rarity for a defensive player to be considered the best university player.

If Young, a graduate of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, is chosen second by his hometown of the Washington Redskins, he would be the third defensive end of Ohio State to be among the top three picks in five years, after Chargers star Joey Bosa (N ° 3 in 2016) and San Francisco star Nick Bosa (n ° 2 in 2019).

“I think the technique [Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson] teaches in college work in the NFL, “said Young. “I know this will make me successful in the NFL, and it’s something I took from Nick and Joey.

“I try not to compare myself to anyone, but I try to look at different players and take small things from them, be it Khalil Mack, Von Miller, J.J. Watt, Nick Bosa. “

As good as Young is now, NFL scouts believe he will improve when he adds to his somewhat basic set of moves and improves against the run. Versatility is also a strength. The youngsters can play at the ends in the 3-4 or 4-3 lines and inside. A basketball star in high school, he has the agility and dexterity to step back into the blanket.

“I feel like I can do anything – I would do whatever a team needs me,” said Young. “If they want me to go inside for a technological trio and rush the passer-by, outside with my hand in the ground, or if I want me to get up, I can do it.” Back up, check the ends tight, play the linebacker, I can do it. … I’m really excited to play with the big dogs and show the world what I can do. “