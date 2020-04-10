Ohio Medical Director – CNN

“I remember walking on the north side (of Youngstown) and the people who saw us pass by – because everyone was walking then – and gave us breakfast, my brother and I, because they knew we were hungry . Just random neighbors, “she said. CNN WKBN Affiliate.

“I also remember people looking the other way, not wanting their children to play with me because we were dirty and smelly.”

People can’t help but watch Acton now. She appears all the time on Ohio television screens.

Appearing alongside Governor Mike DeWine at the daily coronavirus efforts briefing, Dr. Acton, director of the State Department of Health, delivers the facts on social distance and the increase of the number of deaths in a direct but warm way.

Ohio recorded more than 5,000 cases and 44 deaths as of Thursday – grim figures but still lower than those of the surrounding states Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Acton encourages people, almost becoming a cheerleader.

“This is vitally important, vitally important, Ohio, you did it,” she said at Tuesday’s press conference. “You win the war. (…) The second we let go, the second we are no longer this category 3 hurricane, it can get windy and we can be category 5.”

Growing popularity

By becoming the outspoken version of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Buckeye State, Acton developed not only supporters, but also fans.

At least two Actons fan pages were born on Facebook and a t-shirt company invokes her name because she raises funds for charities, say on Twitter that she “emerged as a voice of reason and a beacon of light.”
A creative soul even wrote a parody of the theme song “Laverne & Shirley” and associated it with an animated short film called “DeWine and Amy”.

The video shows the business-friendly DeWine and Acton, in a medical overcoat, dance together on the street and throw rolls of toilet paper while encouraging everyone to take social distance.

She worked at Western Sizzlin ‘

The personal story of Acton’s bootstrap contributed to its popularity.

Acton, 54, said Toledo Blade newspaper she grew up in a broken family in Youngstown and moved across the country with her mother and younger brother, at one time sleeping in a tent.
In the interview with WKBN, Acton said she lived in 18 different places before she was 12 years old.

Around the seventh year, she and her brother moved with their father to Youngstown, where life became more stable. After high school – she became the return queen – Acton made her way through Youngstown State University and Northeast Ohio Medical University.

“Don’t laugh, but I worked at the Western Sizzlin ‘steakhouse on Belmont Avenue,” she told WKBN, a station in Youngstown.

As a doctor certified in preventive medicine with a master’s degree in public health, she has worked with patients and bureaucracies, having treated patients, taught at the university level, and worked for non-profit organizations, most recently the Columbus Foundation.

Acton says she is surprised at how she broke into the spotlight to become a head of state – and something of a pop culture icon.

“I am a very ordinary person in an extraordinary moment,” she said. WCMH.


