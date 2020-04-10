OHIO MAILMAN DELIVERS ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES TO ELDERLY PEOPLE ON HIS ROUTE

For the casual observer, this is just a postal truck.

But these days, it’s also a lifeline, and the postman who drives the truck, Kyle West, delivers much more than letters.

It started about five weeks ago with a conversation West, 23, had with a senior on the way who needed toilet paper. In his spare time, the postman went to a nearby store to pick up the goods. There, he saw a frenzied scene, sparse shelves, and another aged email client leave empty-handed, overcome by long lines and chaos.

West picked up goods for the two senior customers and delivered them the next day. After talking to others on his route, he realized that far too many customers were suffering from similar problems. But one, a well-prepared patron, donated a supply of toilet paper and paper towels to Kyle’s new mission.

A postman on mission

The man known as “Mailman Kyle” has been delivering letters to his hometown for almost two and a half years. During this time, he got to know most of his customers, either in person or through delivery messages which he sometimes leaves behind with parcels and other letters. West’s message slips would be a great way to communicate with customers during quarantine.

“I had my clients take notes to let them know how I could help them. I have toilet paper in my truck. I’m going to put rolls in my bag and deposit them according to what their notes require. ”

Meanwhile, Kyle continues his designated rounds and feels love. He says the US Postal Service follows a strict security protocol, providing masks, gloves and a disinfectant for its letter carriers.

And the customers are also grateful.

“It’s nice to see thank you notes,” West told CNN. “I am getting more than I have ever seen in mailboxes.”

He also receives messages from people he has never met; family members of the elderly he helps.

“I have received phone calls from people’s children. I have received more” thanks “than I have ever received in my postal career.”

The postman always delivers

West points out that letter carriers across the country continue to provide crucial service.

“We are delivering so many essentials to people. We are delivering more medicine than ever before.”

And he urges the public to continue to take the health crisis seriously.

“If 50% of the post offices get sick, who’s going to get this medicine? We need people to follow the CDC’s guidelines so people can keep going.”

West really lives up to the philosophy that the post office always delivers, without taking anything away from this factor of its tours.