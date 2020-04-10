Obama Mayors on Coronavirus: The Biggest Mistake Leaders Can Make in These Situations Is Misinforming

“Tell the truth. Say it clearly. Say it with compassion. Say it with empathy for what people are going through,” said Obama, according to a press release on the virtual meeting.

Obama also pushed mayors to bring in as many smart advisers and experts as possible.

“The more intelligent people around you, the less embarrassed you will be to ask questions, the better your response will be,” said Obama.

This is the fourth virtual meeting that the Bloomberg group has held with mayors. Two of the previous meetings presented speeches by former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Obama has repeatedly weighed in on the response to the virus, largely offering a more cautious message than that of President Donald Trump and pleading for the protection of public health during the revival of economic activity. Obama tweeted on Wednesday that it would not be possible to relax the current measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus without “a robust testing and surveillance system – something we still have to put in place nationally”. These comments, like those made to mayors on Thursday, contrasted your tone significantly with Trump’s opinions. On Wednesday morning, the president tweeted that the country’s economy must reopen “as soon as possible” and that the pandemic “must be quickly forgotten” for those who have not lost a loved one. But coronavirus tests are still not widely available, which limits the ability to relax current social distancing guidelines to avoid a resurgence of the virus. At the end of last month, Obama urged Americans to continue social distancing in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus – another difference from your notable tone of Trump, who had suggested opening the nation in two weeks to boost the economy. Trump has since supported these comments and maintained the guidelines on social distancing until the end of the month. Obama also thanked public health workers , applauding them for having “given everything” and urged our fellow citizens to “model our own behavior on their altruism and sacrifice while we help each other”.

