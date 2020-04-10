NYSE opened its closed doors to coronaviruses to facilitate the IPO

The New York Stock Exchange quietly used its trading room to publicize a company late last month – a few days after closing the famous pit due to a coronavirus outbreak, The Post learned.

The Big Board took a group of people into the trading room of its historic building at 11 Wall St. in Lower Manhattan on March 31 to list Chicago-based RiverNorth Capital Management, a new mutual fund. trained specializing in municipal bonds, sources said. .

A source close to NYSE confirmed that the initial public trading of RiverNorth was done in the dealing room and that it was not treated with the pump and the circumstances for which the exchange was known, such as the ringing of the opening bell on a balcony of the cavernous building. Instead, a small group respected standards of social distancing throughout the event, although it was unclear whether the participants wore masks and gloves.

Amidst an increasing number of on-site shelter orders to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the NYSE announced on March 18 that it was capable of completing all transactions electronically – raising questions about why he brought people into the building two weeks later to go public.

To add to the confusion, RiverNorth is not listed in the NYSE database of recent IPOs on the company’s website.

The historic prosecutor’s office was closed on March 23 after two people who worked in the building tested positive for coronavirus. Peter Tuchman, known as NYSE’s most photographed trader, announced a few days later, on March 27, that he too had tested positive.

It was around this time on March 26 that NYSE alerted the Securities and Exchange Commission of its plans to manually execute the IPO on an empty floor, according to documents.

RiverNorth CEO Patrick Galley told The Post that neither he nor his employees attended the IPO rally at the exchange for security reasons, although they knew it was happening.

“The RiverNorth team members didn’t have to be physically on the exchange, but our other partner companies were instrumental,” said Galley in an email. “The NYSE and our other partners, including UBS as the principal subscriber, have all been spectacular in ensuring that the fund had a successful IPO despite trading on an emergency basis.”

It’s unclear who attended the IPO, but longtime trader Art Cashin – who works for UBS, the bank that released RiverNorth – revealed on CNBC on Monday that an IPO had taken place. produced on the foreign exchange market after the closure of his coronavirus, but did not identify the firm.

“They had an IPO when the floor was closed last week,” Cashin told the network.