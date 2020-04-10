NYC to Receive 50,000 Coronavirus Test Kits in Indiana City

The Big Apple receives 50,000 coronavirus tests donated by an Indiana city that has more than it needs, announced his mayor Thursday.

The city of Carmel is home to a new laboratory, Apex Medical, which can produce 12,000 kits per day – and expects to have enough equipment to make up to 500,000 kits.

He easily enough to test all of Carmel’s frontline workers, city staff and residents of nursing homes – and still send 50,000 kits to the Big Apple.

The CDC-approved kits are expected to arrive here within two weeks, said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard after announcing the donation from the city and the local laboratory.

“My laboratories and health facilities have assured me that making this donation will not endanger the health and safety of our front line workers or our community,” said Brainard on Thursday.

“There are enough kits to test everyone who wants to be tested here and now we can help those who cannot produce enough kits to meet the demand.”

The mayor said his community was “very determined to do everything we can to help”.

“We must be able to look back on this moment and know that we have done everything we can to help fight this historic and deadly virus,” he said.