NY case the best countries, the death toll in New Zealand is 1

New York is now the world capital of coronaviruses.

The Empire State on Thursday recorded a total of 159,937 cases of COVID-19 – overtaking every country in the world.

But the number of newly hospitalized patients has dropped to its lowest level since the state closed last month, a sign that mitigation is working, officials said.

New York City will begin to bury victims of the virus on Hart Island’s potter’s field.

The news came when Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the Big Apple was at least a month away from the rest of the holding restrictions.

Meet our hero of the day: a Brooklyn waitress feeding New Yorkers – even after losing his job in a restaurant amidst the restaurant’s locks.

The handshake could become a thing of the past following the pandemic.

Finnish researchers have released a spooky simulation that shows how droplets from a single cough in a supermarket can hang in the air for “several minutes” and cross two aisles – possibly infecting nearby shoppers with the virus.

