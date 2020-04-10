Notre-Dame cathedral opens briefly for the Good Friday ceremony

In the midst of a strict shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris emerged from its ashes – albeit briefly – on Friday by opening to a small group of people for Easter.

Only seven people were allowed to enter the fire-ravaged monument to attend a Good Friday ceremony.

“This message of hope is particularly important in these days when we are particularly affected by the coronavirus, which sows anguish, death and paralysis in our country and in the world,” said Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit at a video press conference this week, according to NPR.

The event was broadcast live around the world on BFM TV a few days before the first anniversary of April 15, 2019, a hell that ravaged the beloved landmark of the City of Lights.

The service – which included prayers, readings and music – on the day marking the crucifixion of Christ was open to the privileged few because the Gothic cathedral remains closed to the public.

It revolved around the most important relic of the cathedral, the crown of thorns which would have been worn by Jesus who survived hell.

French actors Philippe Torreton and Judith Chemla were to read texts by Mother Teresa and French poet Paul Claudel, and violinist Renaud Capuçon was to play, NPR reported.

The restoration of Notre-Dame, which President Emmanuel Macron announced would be completed by 2024, stopped before the lockdown on March 17, according to Forbes.