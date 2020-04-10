No “deadline” for NBA to cancel coronavirus season

Comments by NBA commissioner Adam Silver earlier this week may be left open to interpretation as to whether a decision to cancel the season is approaching due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Silver said nothing would be announced in April, which seemed to leave the possibility of the NBA stopping the season open on May 1.

However, a Memorandum from the Players’ Association to players and their agents, sent Thursday evening, says more time may be allowed to assess whether the season will resume. The Post reported that even if the regular season continued, it would likely be just a tiny five- to seven-game schedule with an abbreviated 16-team site tournament.

Silver also revealed in his remarks to Ernie Johnson of TNT that the Commissioners’ conference call last weekend with President Trump looked like something like an “encouraging speech” – the commander stressing the importance of major sports leagues for society.

According to the union note obtained by The Post:

“There is no timetable for future decisions and no” deadline “for a final decision. When the time is right and you can do it safely, rest assured, the NBPA will participate fully in “Any plans on how the 2019-20 season might end, and we will keep you informed of these plans. The health and safety of players and participants will, of course, be paramount in all decisions.”

The memo also states that although the players received their full paycheck on April 15, the union has “ongoing discussions on the force majeure clause in the CBA”. This clause can deduct a percentage of players’ wages this season if it is canceled due to a pandemic.

In addition, the agents were informed in the memo of the strict rules regarding the NBA pre-draft process. There should be no Draft Combine and official live training / interviewing of private players is prohibited. Even video workouts after April 6 are a no.

The memo states: “NBA teams are not permitted to watch, request or borrow a live or recorded video of a player eligible for the project participating in training after April 6. players eligible for the draft that do not require physical activity. “

The memo indicates that the interviews of each player cannot last more than two hours combined per week.