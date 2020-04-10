Nick Saban Send Email Now Using Coronavirus

Nick Saban is almost entirely consumed by football. In November 2016, the Alabama coach said that election day was unfolded without his knowledge.

However, the Saban bubble is even smaller than we imagined.

Having nowhere to go during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 68-year-old six-time national champion finally started using an email account for the first time.

“I have come a long way”, Saban said on Instagram Live with Maria Taylor of ESPN. “It was difficult to communicate when you have to be alone and you always depend on someone else to receive your emails and messages and all that. They sent them all to Miss Terry [Saban’s wife]and she fired me. She said, “I don’t do your business anymore,” so I had to do it myself. “

Texting is still not interesting, however.

“Calling me is about as far as it goes on the text,” said Saban. “But I can actually receive an email now and read what someone – I mean, I’ve really come a long way.”

Separated from his players and his coaching team, Saban keeps his team on schedule, as the slate of the regular university football season remains in danger. Saban, whose team missed college football playoffs for the first time last season, believes routine is important to players accustomed to the structure and has had video chats with the team.

“They have been great,” said Saban. “Perhaps the general idea that there is not much else to do because of social isolation, people who try to stay at home as much as possible, all other types of health parameters that have been given to us.… It may be something they look forward to, because there is not much to do.

“I think being able to stay focused on what you can control right now rather than being bored or losing your focus because of this circumstance – either you control the situation or the circumstance controls you. So we are trying to control the circumstances as best we can. “